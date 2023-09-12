The Morven Park International & Fall Horse Trials are scheduled for Oct. 13-15 at the Morven Park International Equestrian Center in Leesburg.
Admission and parking are free for the event, but upgraded VIP hospitality tickets are available.
The event features three different equestrian disciplines: dressage, show jumping and cross-country. Each discipline demonstrates the horse and rider’s grace, bravery and athleticism.
Tailgate spots are available for Saturday, Oct. 14, in the center of the cross-country course, awarding spectators prime viewing on course against the backdrop of the Westmoreland Davis Mansion.
In addition, VIP Hospitality tent tickets are available for the entire weekend. The tent is located next to the Grand Prix Arena, and the ticket is $150 per person for all three days (Friday-Sunday). The hospitality tent includes prime seats to watch dressage on Friday and show jumping at all levels on Saturday and Sunday, as well as other amenities.
More information:
When: Oct. 13-15
Where: Morven Park International Equestrian Center, Leesburg
Tailgate and hospitality tickets: insidenovatix.com/organizations/morven-park
