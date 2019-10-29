Recently I was at a smaller pet supply store with my daughter and two of our dogs. I decided to take the dogs there because it is often much quieter than the big box stores. While there, a patron with a dog on a retracting lead allowed his dog to approach ours. I asked the patron to please shorten the lead. He looked at me, I pointed to his dog approaching mine and repeated a little firmer to get his dog closer to him. Just because the owner assumed his dog was friendly, my dogs do not like strange dogs approaching. As pet owners, it is important we advocate for our critters.
Advocating is an important part of management, training and helping our pets feel safe. Expecting any pet to tolerate things humans will do or allow their animals to do to ours is not fair for our pets. Allowing others to be rude to our pets may lead to undesired behaviors, undo training, injury to our pets or others. How can owners become better advocates for their animals?
The first step with advocating is learning how to read stress signals. The more we wait until a pet is showing higher stress, the greater the chance he will learn to go to the higher-level signs first. For dogs, search online for the Canine Ladder of Aggression. There are many great graphics illustrating how much your dog will say before you begin to recognize it. All pets will speak volumes before resorting to things like lunging, scratching, biting, etc. It is our duty to learn and respect these signals.
The next step is the ability to say, “Please don’t” and not give in. Many of us don’t want to upset people. This can be particularly true with family and friends. However, the ability to help our pets feel safe is a big part of reducing or preventing behavioral concerns. The more a critter feels overly stressed in situations, the greater the chance of fears developing. One way I have found effective when advocating for your pet is tell people what they can do instead of always saying “No.” For example, “Sparky takes time to accept guests so please ignore him for now. When we think he is ready, we can see if he will say ‘Hello’.” Be polite when you advocate “Thank you for asking if you can pat Spot. His body language is telling me he is not ready, so I need to say no.” Now, there are times when you may have to become firm. Remember, you are trying to keep your pet’s anxiety levels lower. Would you rather upset a human or set back all the work you have done? Do not hesitate to say, “I said no!”
As a trainer, I advocate for the best interests of the dog. For example, I am called to work with a dog with fearful and aggressive responses to other dogs. His human wants to continue taking him to dog parks even after several incidents. My job is to advocate for the needs of the dog. He does not need a dog park to be happy. I also advocate when it comes to using training methods based on science and research into how organisms learn the best. No animal needs punitive, scary, painful methods to learn.
Advocating is an important part of working with any animal. Please, don’t hesitate to be your critter’s best advocate, I know I will!
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
