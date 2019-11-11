Would you like to play a game? I would. It is called Let’s Imagine.
Let’s Imagine! You are a kindergartener and I give you a High School AP Calculus test to complete. Every mistake results in something negative from me.
Let’s Imagine! You are dropped into a village where the inhabitants live what we would call “primitively.” You are given one day to learn how to become a functioning member of the village.
Let’s Imagine! I am teaching you a task but speaking a different language. You make mistakes. I respond with pokes and nudges. As more mistakes are made, I increase my response to firmer jabs, pinches, slaps, I raise my voice, etc.
Let’s Imagine! You are trying to express fears to me. I think they are silly. As you become more anxious, I punish your behaviors.
Let’s Imagine! I am your boss. I stop paychecks because I feel your love for me should be enough to keep you working.
Hmmm, do the above Let’s Imagines sound like fun? Do they sound humane? Will they build trust? Will they encourage learning for the right reasons? Let’s change things up and play the game again.
Let’s Imagine! You are a kindergartner. I carefully evaluate what skills you have. I gear my teaching towards your needs. I gradually increase the challenge as you master each level. Moving forward is based on how you are doing. If you struggle, I reteach earlier lessons.
Let’s Imagine instead of dropping you into a primitive village and leaving you, I took the time to help you prepare. I teach you the language, cultures, how to survive. I then spend as much time as you need alongside you helping guide you through your new life.
Let’s Imagine I take the time to learn how to communicate with you. As I teach you my language, I learn yours.
Let’s Imagine I take the time to respect your concerns and fears as personal. Even if they seem silly to me, I am not you. I work to help you through your concerns. When I see things are becoming too much. I stop and give you an escape before you feel the need to reach a full-blown panic.
Let’s Imagine, as your boss, I recognize the need for you to be paid. I also give you meaningful feedback and various bonuses.
Stop and reflect on “Let’s Imagine.” Which ways do you think will improve learning and bonding? Which ways may get the behaviors you want but for the wrong reasons? Ask yourself “Which ways would I rather be taught.”
Now, consider the methods many people working with animals use in the name of “training.” Prong collars, “alpha” rolling, shocks, pinches, intimidation and fear. There is no need to train with any of these things. You can teach self-control and manners without aversive methods. Positive reinforcement does not mean ignoring undesired behaviors. Positive trainers understand the science behind learning. They understand how to be proactive and teach behaviors incompatible with things owners don’t like. They work to teach you the least stressing methods for teaching your pet to exist in your home.
When you talk to trainers, ask what methods they would use for different scenarios. Choose those who follow the science behind learning. Choose those who understand the fallout from punitive and aversively based training. We are going to play one more round of Let’s Imagine.
Let’s Imagine! You take your time to research and interview trainers. You look past results and concentrate on the methods used to obtain those results.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.