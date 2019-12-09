Cats may be outdoors for a variety of reasons: owners feel cats should roam, barn cats are used to manage rodent populations and feral and stray cats are in many neighborhoods. Though many cats are good at managing being outside, not all are. Even those who do well will benefit from some assistance in the winter.
Colder weather brings warnings about cats seeking shelter under vehicle hoods. Consider providing alternative and safer shelters for them. Here are a few DIY ideas and there are more online.
Take a tote bin large enough to fit a Styrofoam cooler completely inside with covers on both the cooler and tote. Cut doors in the tote and cooler. Tape the top on the tote.
Glue or tape the top on a large, Styrofoam cooler. Turn it upside down and cut a door.
Place a tote bin within a larger tote. You need at least one-inch space around all sides of the smaller tote. Put 1-inch Styrofoam insulation on the bottom of the larger tote, put the smaller tote inside. Mark where you need to cut doors in both totes, so the holes line up. After the holes are cut, put the top on the smaller tote and surround the sides and top with foam. Tape the top on the larger tote.
A few things to remember for shelters: Doors should be several inches above the ground to help keep snow and water out. Place the shelters on bricks or wooden blocks to keep them off the cold ground. Place so doors face away from prevailing winds. Use straw instead of hay or cloth bedding as it stays drier. Weigh shelters down with bricks so they do not blow away. Make sure there are drainage holes in the bottom of the shelters. If you get high snows, make sure the doors are cleared away. Doors should be large enough for cats to enter but small enough to deter predators and loose dogs. Six inches by six inches should work.
We care for a few feral cats as part of an agreement made with people who assisted us with trapping and altering feral cats over the years. Since we only have a few, we opted to purchase small dog houses and use heaters specifically for outdoor animals.
Finding food is another concern. Cats are obligate carnivores. They need meat. Canned food is often higher in meat and provides moisture. Since canned food will freeze when temperatures drop, I feed a little at a time to the ferals we care for. Provide kibble as well. Feed during the day when wild animals are less likely to be foraging. If you feed cats on your property, pick up uneaten food. Also provide water. Heated water bowls may be an option for cats on your property.
Be very careful with what chemicals you use for deicing. If you must use deicers, search for ones that are safer for pets. Keep your vehicles in good condition. Antifreeze can be deadly in small amounts. Ethylene Glycol tastes and smells sweet which can be attractive to animals.
Finally, make sure your cats are up to date on vaccines, spayed or neutered. There are many groups in Northern Virginia that assist with TNR (trap – neuter – release) if you are managing feral cats.
It doesn’t take much to assist cats who are outdoors. They will appreciate any assistance you can give.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
