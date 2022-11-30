Prince William Public Libraries offers book clubs both in-person and virtually to meet the interests of patrons. Following is a look at Haymarket Gainesville Library book clubs and others throughout the county and the City of Manassas.
Books on Tap
Have a broad interest in books and want to discuss them over tasty food and drink? Books on Tap meets in person at Brew Republic Bierwerks, Ornery Beer Company, Sinistral Brewing Company, and Tucked Away Brewing Company. The book choices cover all genres – one month, you might read a cozy mystery and the next, a high fantasy.
For the Love of Reading
This romance book club meets virtually every third Wednesday. Readers will explore gothic, fantasy, thriller, and other romance genres in print or as an e-book or audiobook. Join us and read about love from the comfort of home!
The Horror Fiction Book Club
Horror lovers will read everything from tame to intense horror, so beware! This club meets virtually on the final Monday of every month and is a chillingly good time.
The Page Turners
If you enjoy thrillers, join us at Haymarket Gainesville Library on the fourth Wednesday of the month. This club leaves no thriller sub-genre ignored.
Manga Meetup
Just for teens and young adults who want to read manga. Meet in person or virtually every third Tuesday.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mpsrmzcs
