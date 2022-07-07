Mark G. Meadows is unable to perform this weekend due to a previous engagement, but award-winning blues musician Bobby BlackHat will take the stage.
There is no charge for the fireworks if you walk to the event. However, the purchase of a general admission ticket secures a parking spot for your vehicle no matter how many people ride with you.
“The fireworks, which will be launched from our historic, 55-acre campus, is the region’s largest pre-Independence Day fireworks show,” said Leon Scioscia, president and CEO of the Workhouse Arts Foundation Inc.
VIP access begins at 5 p.m. and general admission at 6 p.m. Bobby BlackHat performs at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk.
Food trucks on site will include Bites by Sam, Two Smooth Dudes, Roaming Coyote LLC, Himalayan Soul Foods, Talk of The Mountain Seafood, Anitas Frozen Cotton Candy, Paradise Ice Cream Inc. and Uncle Kebba's Lemonade.
If you are a current ticketholder, your tickets for July 2 have automatically been moved to July 10, and no further action is needed from you in order to attend. If you have questions or concerns, or your party is unable to attend the rain-date, please send an email to info@workhousearts.org.
To buy tickets, see InsideNoVaTix.com.
