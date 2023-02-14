As a local resident who drives through Vint Hill a couple of times a month, I had seen the signs for Willow Animal Hospital go up in the fall of 2022. Located on Aiken Drive across from the theater, the building looked like any other on the former Army base. I was interested in the dog statue outside of the front door, and I appreciated the American flag flying in front of the building, but as I was content with my vet I never went inside. However, when my vet retired it seemed like the perfect opportunity to check out the new animal hospital in the area.
Big, Bright, and Clean
The first thing that struck me when I walked into Willow was how beautiful it is. The reception area is bright and airy, and there’s no smell of sickness or disinfectant as has been the case in every other vet’s office I’ve visited. The staff behind the receptionist’s desk is cheerful and friendly, and I barely had time to notice the cute decorations and huge waiting room with a large screen TV before Jennifer Cole, social media coordinator for the practice, met me for our tour.
The Team
The first person to whom I was introduced was Willow Animal Hospital’s owner, Dr. Kent Smith. A tall, charismatic man, Dr. Smith exudes joy. He simply loves his practice and delights in his work. He enjoys his staff of four vets, one hospital manager, six front office coordinators, 15 vet techs, two support staff and Cole managing social media. Most of the staff I talked to followed Dr. Smith from other veterinary practices or were in their first jobs in veterinary medicine. “Dr. Smith is a great teaching doctor,” Cole said. “…having things explained is invaluable.”
She continued, “It’s like a family here. Dr. Smith creates an environment of trust not just for people who bring their pets in, but for those who work here. He’s a great leader, a great mood setter. He establishes a standard and sets a positive tone, and it carries over to the staff. As a team, we take care of each other, and in doing that, we care for our patients.”
Innovative Treatment
Dr. Smith envisions Willow as a place where pets can receive a variety of specialty services in addition to routine wellness and urgent care, and the hospital already offers a variety of innovative treatment options for its clients. Dr. Smith’s colleague, Dr. Andrea Ballou, and his associates, Drs. Laurel Marley and Shannon Kasmierski, provide treatment options for animal health that not all veterinarians offer.
Dr. Ballou is a Certified Canine Rehabilitation Practitioner (CCRP), which means that she has had extra schooling in drug-free methods to control pain, improve balance, and assist dogs who have had surgical or other orthopedic procedures.
Drs. Marley and Kasmierski bring similarly unique skill sets to Willow. Dr. Marley specializes in holistic animal medicine, which allows the hospital to fuse the best of both Eastern and Western medicine to treat clients. Dr. Kasmierski brings a feline specialist to the practice.
Treatment Areas
The last part of my visit involved a tour of the treatment areas. The walls throughout are painted in calming blue and green colors, and light fills every space in the building. The kennels are huge, and each has its own bedding. The post-surgical animals I saw also had heat lamps to ensure they were comfortable in recovery.
Willow’s isolation treatment area was particularly impressive. “Parvo and some of the respiratory diseases are so dangerous,” Cole explained, “we wanted an area to treat those animals without them having to ever enter the hospital.” To accomplish that goal, Willow’s isolation space opens directly to the outside, and the dedicated supply area boasts commercial laundry equipment. “After treating the animals, the staff’s protective clothing simply goes into the washer,” explained Dr. Smith.
Urgent Care
As all pet owners know, one of the hardest things is to have an emergency outside of regular business hours. At this time, Willow offers 24-hour emergency call-in services for their customers. After a phone consultation, regular clients can be seen in the office if necessary. But Dr. Smith also has plans for growth. “Our goal is to expand Willow to 18 hours a day, 7 days a week within the next 12 months.”
Commitment to Community
Veterinary care can sometimes be expensive, especially when a serious injury occurs, and Dr. Smith is very sensitive to that. Cole explained, “His number one priority is to the animal, so he is careful to offer as many options as he can as far as cost and payment plans.”
Despite being open for less than six months, Willow Animal Hospital has already become an important part of the pet rescue community. While I was there I heard stories of bottle feeding squirrels and kittens who had been abandoned and saw the cutest little seven week old pit bull puppy whom the staff had bottle fed with the rest of his litter. Willow works with several animal rescues to find homes for the discarded animals who find their way through its doors, and works to control the stray cat population through spaying and neutering feral cats in the area.
In addition to the care Willow provides animals, it also cares for its human community. “I will never not have an Autistic employee,” Dr. Smith promises. He values his opportunity to provide employment and job training for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders and appreciates the unique skills and abilities these individuals bring to the workforce.
Final Impressions
The last space I walked through was the area where pet owners say their final good-byes to their animal companions. The soothing blue and green color scheme felt peaceful, and just outside the good-bye room was an external door which allowed grieving pet owners to leave the building privately.
Instead of turning left to exit the building, I turned right to go back to the receptionist area. I had found my new vet.
Willow Animal Hospital, 4228 Aiken Drive Vint Hill; 703-754-8000; Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday; closed on Sundays; willowvethospital.com
