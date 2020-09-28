Keep Prince William Beautiful and Prince William County’s Solid Waste Division are holding a Fix-It Fair on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge.
This event will serve as Prince William Recycles Day.
Fix-It events give residents the opportunity to bring salvageable items for repair and subsequent reuse. Repair work will be done by appointment only; pre-registration is required. County residents who want to participate can visit www.KPWB.org/eventsto sign up for an appointment. Social distancing will be enforced to maximize the safety of fixers, volunteers and attendees.
“Keep Prince William Beautiful is excited to coordinate this event and provide this service to the Prince William community,” said KPWB Executive Director Aleta Daniels. “We hope it will be a great experience for our fixers and our repair clients, so we can plan another event and build on the success.”
Tom Smith, chief of the county’s Solid Waste Division, said the Fix-It Fair provides a convenient way for people to make items usable again, reducing waste and promoting reuse. “Since our annual festival style Prince William Recycles Day was not feasible this year, the Fix-It Fair is a great way to continue to encourage reuse and waste reduction.”
Repair appointments will be available at www.KPWB.org/events for small furniture and appliance repair, bicycles, costume jewelry and other portable items. Repair customers should check the schedule for current availability and updates as additional fixers are identified.
