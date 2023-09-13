Fans of the hit show “The Bear” are undoubtedly familiar with the Italian beef sandwich that the fictional main character, award-winning Chef Carmy (full name: Carmen), is serving up at a Chicago-based eatery. As luck would have it, Haymarket has its own real-life award-winning Chef Carmen, who hails from southside Chicago and has been slinging up his own version of that iconic, mouthwatering sandwich in his virtual restaurant, Ghosted Concepts, for a couple of years -- well before Chef Carmy showed up on Hulu.
Chef Carmen Sabia’s extensive background in restaurant kitchens and management has spanned throughout a variety of well-known brands from Outback and Sonic to P.F. Chang’s (and others) before he briefly delved into the world of restaurant consultancy in late 2019. Then the pandemic hit -- consultancy was null and void, and Sabia had to change course. It was then that Ghosted Concepts came to life.
“I had seen the trend in takeout rising while I was still working for corporate chain restaurants and knew that if anything was going to thrive during the pandemic, it would be an all-takeout restaurant,” Sabia said.
Sabia and his wife Stephanie, as well as their two teenage daughters, began serving up sandwiches (that reach beyond Italian beef to BBQ, chicken, fish, and vegetarian options, as well as a current fan-favorite Cuban) in the fall of 2020 at wineries and breweries throughout the area. When the cooler months hit, Sabia moved into a commercial kitchen. Business slowed as the temps dropped, but Sabia’s introduction of Nashville Hot Chicken ignited people’s interest. By early 2021, there was enough demand for Sabia’s sandwiches to warrant hiring new employees and seeking out a larger space. Then, they hit a greater stroke of luck.
The owners of Cookies & Cream had decided to sell their business -- Carmen and Stephanie were excited to take it on, and in July of 2022, they became the official owners of the sweet treat purveyor and had a new space for the chef to cook up his savory goods for takeout.
Since then, the couple has been working in tandem to continue to build both businesses, and each has their own joys along the way. Chef Carmen points to his ability to be creative in the kitchen, and to help newcomers learn what service truly means, as just a couple of the fulfilling parts of this journey, while Stephanie cites being rewarded by the customers she serves each day.
“I genuinely enjoy talking to each and every [customer] who walks through our doors. Especially the kids. We have several who are regulars (of course, along with their parents or grandparents), and it makes my day to see their faces light up when their ice cream comes out, and they tell me all about what they are learning in school and what they've been up to,” Stephanie said.
The community is important to the husband-and-wife team, who have plenty of shout-outs to give for the support they’ve received as they worked to settle in. They have huge gratitude for Miguel from Zandras, who rented space to them in his commercial kitchen when Ghosted Concepts was first starting, and to Patty O’Brien, a loyal follower who influences through sharing their posts on social media.
In return, the Sabias are devoted to giving back to the Haymarket community. They spend a portion of their advertising dollars in programs produced by local schools for their sports and theater events, and they host spirit nights for fundraising for Haymarket and Gainesville schools, with a portion of the sales donated back to those schools.
Haymarket resident, and regular at the Sabia’s establishments, Kelsey Linderman sings Carmen and Stephanie’s praises on their work in the restaurants and the community.
“When Ghosted Concepts first opened, I immediately connected with Chef Carmen because I had grown up working in my family’s restaurant. I know how much time and energy is required to make a small business a success, and the Sabia family cares not only for their customers but also for the community as a whole. We are grateful for their amazing food and exceptional service,” she said.
Kelsey’s husband, Tom, is also a Ghosted Concepts devotee, praising the quality of their food.
“My family has enjoyed watching Ghosted Concepts grow over the years (starting with a pop-up tent along Rt. 55 in front of QBE to their current location alongside Cookies & Cream). Chef Carmen offers a great variety. I've tried almost everything on the menu, and it's all delicious!”
Outside of continuing to craft quality sandwiches, sides, and desserts (all Cookies & Cream creations are made in-house), the couple hopes to continue to grow their concepts. On a smaller scale, they’re looking at the possibility of opening more locations in Virginia, specifically in Manassas. The big dream is to become a national brand.
“Chef Carmen is always looking to expand and grow. If any of your readers are interested in helping with that, send them our way,” said Stephanie.
In the meantime, if you decide to pop into Cookies & Cream, or order from the takeout-only Ghosted Concepts for an Italian beef sandwich (or any of the other items that have scored them the honors of the awards of Best Overall Restaurant, Best Take Out in Prince William County, and Best BBQ, as well as ongoing awards for six years for Best Ice Cream for Cookies & Cream), there appears to be just one rule to follow that Stephanie puts best.
“Just don't ever call Chef Carmen "Carmy." Only his mom and aunts can get away with that.”
