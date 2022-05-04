Najla Farzam has had the journey of a lifetime.
From her home country of Afghanistan to a home in Haymarket and her own business, Deena Brows in Gainesville, hers is a story of grit and survival. Memories of her upbringing and young adult life include running from war, hiding from bombs, crossing borders, and feeling threatened as a woman at work.
“When I was about three, and my siblings were older, I remember the bombing and getting away by crossing borders, just like they are doing now in Ukraine,” said Najla. “I do remember once in the middle of the night my dad was hiding us in a truck telling us not to be loud to stay safe.”
She feels a strong bond with the people of Ukraine and what they are experiencing being that her life has mirrored these events.
Najla and her husband Mohsen arrived in the United States In 2013 after being sponsored by her older sister in Albany.
“I came to this country holding my 20 day-old baby,” she said. “The day I had my visa meeting at the American Embassy in Kabul, I was in labor. I had waited ten years for my visa, so I absolutely had to keep the interview appointment. I was hiding my contractions from my husband!”
Their son Benjamin, now eight, was born soon after, and the family spent three months in Albany before her husband accepted a job with a television production company in Virginia. They arrived in Manassas, their first home, with nothing but a sheet and two pillows. Their second baby Deena, now seven, was born, and the family relocated to Haymarket in 2018.
Najla was a career woman, college-educated like her parents, and working in marketing for a large airline before becoming a mother and moving to the U.S.
“Working in a big company in Afghanistan is scary and dangerous for women,” Najla said. “Anything can happen; they can shoot you, throw poison on your face, kidnap you, anything.”
With no family nearby, Najla made the decision to stay home while her children were young.
“I wanted to witness their first steps and all of the new things they did,” she said.
Once the kids were a little older, Najla thought about returning to work.
“When you apply for jobs after six or seven years of staying home with kids, you are discriminated against as a mother, a woman.” she said. “I worked on my kids those years and I am proud of them, of myself, and my husband. We did a good job! The kids are nice and have good manners. It’s not easy but we did it.”
Najla was certified in threading and henna, and when she surveyed the area and didn’t see those services being offered she was inspired to begin a home business.
“I set up in a downstairs room, went to UPS and printed 300 pages with my information, and distributed them at Walmart, Giant, and other local stops.” she said. ‘I was handing flyers to people as the babies were fussing in the cart! Then, my doorbell rang one day, and a lady just stopped by and asked for threading! She was my first customer!”
Sadly, Najla was rejected for a license by the county because the family lived in a townhouse at the time.
“I had two choices – get a commercial space or go to my customers, so I stopped because I couldn’t take the babies with me. I had to turn down customers, but they kept calling and texting their love and support.”
With her husband’s encouragement she looked for retail space, opening Deena Brows on December 1, 2021.
“He saw my passion and said go for it!” she said. “The budget, the store, the help is all because of my husband’s support. There are beauty-based stores for women around my shop, and I love that.”
So, what is threading?
Threading is an ancient hair removal technique that uses a double strand of thread to remove eyebrow hairs all at once in a very straight, defined line.
“It is a very organic way to take hair from the root,” Najla explained. “When you do it consistently, it doesn’t harm the skin. There are no marks or scratches, or wax on the face that stretches and pulls at the skin. I use 100% cotton thread, with nothing chemical.”
Threading is generally used on the face, hands, and legs, but most often on the face. Najla uses organic henna from Afghanistan to shape or fill in thinning brows, which colors both the skin under the eyebrow and the hairs for a lasting, full look. Down the line, she plans to add microblading for eyebrows and powder brows.
Najla truly loves helping people look their best, and that is her top priority and inspiration.
“Two years ago, I had a client who had cancer come to me and ask if I could tint and shape her eyebrows,” she said. “She was so cute and nice, and she had a lot of brow but was plucking them herself. I fixed, tinted, and shaped, and then made her promise not to touch! She was so happy, and she looked amazing when she left. The smile on her face was everything to me. When you start a business you focus on the financial side, but for me, the happiness I see gives me more energy. I am more worried about how my clients leave my salon than money.”
For Najla and her family, building a life and connecting with the community is very important.
“I want to say that as an Afghan woman, it’s not easy to come to a new country to start your life with nothing when you come from a house full of everything. We left home in a bad situation and left all of our possessions behind. But we had each other and that was everything. I am proud of myself, my family, and my clients. I am very happy here!”
For more information, visit deenabrows.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.