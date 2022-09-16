Bridget Thaller was born and raised in Virginia, the youngest of four siblings and a rising sophomore at Patriot High School. She’s got a penchant for deadpan humor but, outside of the hours at track practice after school, she spends her free time very seriously running the international organization she founded, Help Kids 2 Live (HK2L), whose focus is on improving the lives of girls in South Sudan.
It’s a Family – and Friends – Thing
Bridget is surrounded by philanthropic and progressive friends and family. Her older brother Kyle founded the organization Kyle’s Campaign for Change (KCC) as a teenager to help type 1 diabetics in South Sudan, and family friends Mallory Slucher and Phoebe McChesney started the organization Spread Your Wings (SYW) to award four-year scholarships to women in South Sudan who want an education.
Why South Sudan
KCC, SYW, and HK2L focus their efforts on South Sudan because Bridget’s father, Dr. Mark Thaller, spent years living and working there. Consequently, his kids have been familiar with the country all their life. Dr. Thaller was a naval officer, worked on Wall Street, and is now an advisor for KCC and SYW.
South Sudan Minister of Federal Affairs Losuba Wongo is an occasional houseguest at the Thaller residence. Dr. Thaller said, “He’s known Bridget since she was six. Hearing his stories about South Sudan made those I’ve shared with her even more poignant.”
Two years ago, Kyle made a trip to Juba, South Sudan, with his father. They met with Minister Wongo who invited them on a picnic where he took them to the Divine Mercy Action (DMA) orphanage.
The Divine Mercy Action orphanage
DMA was established by Father Paolino Tipo Dengin in 2017 and is about 60 miles outside of the capital of Juba.
“I’ve seen many orphanages, I’ve helped many, including those in South Sudan,” said Dr. Thaller. “Unfortunately, most are so sad that you don’t want to take pictures. But DMA is clean and the boys and girls are eating.”
DMA now has a new, concrete building with two floors and pillars in place to support additional floors. The building is bare, save for a small fridge and VCR on the bottom floor powered by solar cells. There are nearly 100 children at DMA, from six to 19 years old. At some point, when the building is complete, the kids will be able to replace their tents with rooms.
Empowering South Sudanese girls
Being educated by her family on South Sudan and the lives of girls in that country motivated Bridget to get involved. Before launching HK2L, she joined SYW, whose mission “is to ensure every girl in South Sudan can read, teach, represent, and grow,” because “SYW wants to help young girls to become future leaders of South Sudan.”
“Most of the time the girls from South Sudan get married off and don’t get a chance to get an education,” Bridget said. No access to menstrual products and a cultural priority on getting married as early as 12 years old severely restrict a girl’s education.
Once Phoebe and Mallory went to college, Bridget was ready for the next step. She established HK2L in January of this year as a way to help at-risk children, and she decided to start with the kids at Divine Mercy Action orphanage.
“My dad brought me the original idea of working with the orphanage. We talked about it for a while, eventually deciding it would be a good first effort for HK2L,” said Bridget.
How they will Help Kids 2 Live
HK2L’s website states that its “first project is trying to help DMA by raising money to buy food, building supplies, school supplies, shoes, and other things.” They plan to catalyze DMA’s construction projects using Dr. Thaller’s contacts to get building materials.
It’s a personal mission for Bridget because, she said, “I think people underestimate the state that South Sudanese people are in, especially the girls. It’s not something that’s top of mind for people since the situation has been bad for a while. People don’t know what’s going on or what the war is about. They just know that it’s a bad place to be.”
Between homework and track, Bridget maintains HK2L in the evenings and on weekends and sometimes her life as an advocate bleeds into her life as a high schooler. Once when advertising HK2L at track practice, she found out one of her coaches owned a running store. Her coach pledged to donate any gently used returned shoes to HK2L.
A trip to the orphanage
In July, Bridget and her dad went from their Virginia Gateway home to South Sudan, meeting ministers, the vice president, and Pope Francis. “It was pretty cool,” Bridget said regarding being on Pope Francis’s agenda.
During their trip, they visited and made donations of food and money to DMA and other orphanages, including Straight Link Center and The Sisters of Charity. Bridget also had the honor of awarding two four-year scholarships on behalf of SYW to Mariam Rasas Henry, and Adeng Bona Malual, also known as Clara, as well as an additional $100 prize to another young woman.
Helping each other to help others
Once they returned home, Bridget immediately went to work as a camp counselor and continued as a lifeguard at SplashDown Waterpark. Typical teen summer jobs. But she also carved out time to see her friends and family. To her it’s important to lean on those you love – and who love you – to help you achieve your goals.
To anyone hoping to follow in her footsteps, Bridget’s advice is simply, “Try your best, and if you need help, ask. Getting help is necessary for starting an organization.”
Of course it’s just as important to her to help others however possible. “I try to help as many people as I can, whether I help them a lot or a little. Even the smallest of things can make a person's day better,” she said.
Whether it’s about helping other teens start a nonprofit or helping people around the world get the resources they need to live a better life, Bridget said,”Helping a little is still a great step in paving a path for a better future.”
For more information on Help Kids 2 Live (HK2L), visit https://helpkids2live.org.
***
This feature appears in the September 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. To pick up a copy, visit these locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.