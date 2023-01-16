Concerts, a circus and a radio-style production highlight the continuation of the 2022-23 season in January and February at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.
Kicking off the new year is one of Hungary’s oldest and most vibrant ensembles, Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra, which will present a concert of musical masterpieces on Jan. 22.
Quebec City-based circus company Machine de Cirque swings by with a performance filled with juggling, balance, teeterboard, hand-to-hand acrobatics and more on Feb. 4 and 5. The next weekend, the Mark Morris Dance Group and Music Ensemble makes its Hylton Center debut with its award-winning ode to The Beatles’ “Pepperland.”
Concluding February’s Hylton Presents performances is the radio-style production of “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom,” presented by L.A. Theatre Works on Feb. 26.
Hylton Presents Performances
Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra
András Keller, conductor
Zoltán Fejérvári, piano
Sunday, Jan. 22, 2 p.m.
$55, $47, $33; half-price for youth through grade 12
Young Hungarian piano superstar Zoltán Fejérvári performs Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor, and the evening also features works by central European masters, including Dvořák’s popular and beloved New World Symphony. A prominent Hungarian violinist in his own right, András Keller has revitalized the century-old orchestra since becoming its conductor in 2007.
Machine de Cirque
“La Galerie”
Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 5 2 p.m.
$48, $41, $29; half-price for youth through grade 12
What happens when a well-intentioned circus invades a serious, monochromatic museum exhibit? Hilarious, high-flying, color-filled pandemonium. In “La Galerie,” seven zany acrobats, one electrifying musician and plenty of popcorn transform a black and white art exhibit into a colorful feast for the senses.
Mark Morris Dance Group and Music Ensemble
“Pepperland”
Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m.
$55, $47, $33; half-price for youth through grade 12
Legendary choreographer Mark Morris celebrates The Beatles in his critically acclaimed “Pepperland.” This work features choreography set to new arrangements of familiar songs from The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band as well as original music by Ethan Iverson (formerly of The Bad Plus), all with live musical accompaniment by the MMDG Music Ensemble.
L.A. Theatre Works
“Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom”
Sunday, Feb. 26, 4 p.m.
Susan Albert Loewenberg, Producing Director
By Gregg Oppenheimer
$46, $39, $28; half-price for youth through grade 12
Stroll down memory lane in this behind-the-scenes look at one of America’s best-loved TV shows of all time. From Gregg Oppenheimer, son of the creator of “I Love Lucy,” comes the extraordinary story behind the show: How Lucille Ball fought to represent her real-life multiethnic marriage to television viewers; how she insisted that the show be filmed before a studio audience in Hollywood; and how she convinced the writers to incorporate her actual pregnancy into the storyline.
Hylton Family Series Performances
Bay Area Children’s Theatre
“Llama Llama Live”
Sunday, Feb. 12, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
$15
Based on the beloved children’s book series by Anna Dewdney and Netflix TV series,” Llama Llama Live,” presented by the Bay Area Children’s Theatre, is from the creator of “Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site the Musical.” (Recommended for ages 3 and up)
American Roots Series
Artist-in-Residence
Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience
Saturday, Feb. 25, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. $30
Two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Terrance Simien is an eighth-generation Louisiana Creole who has dedicated his career to shattering myths about what indigenous Zydeco roots music is – and is not.
