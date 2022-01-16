The Hylton Performing Arts Center resumed a full schedule of in-person programming this month with performances as part of Hylton Presents, the Hylton Family Series and more.
The year kicks off with the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra in a concert celebrating Polish culture and music, on Feb. 5. Traveling from the thriving cultural hotspot in Gdańsk on the Baltic Sea, the orchestra will perform its Lech Wałęsa Freedom Tour under the direction of conductor Wojciech Rodek, featuring pianist Paweł Wakarecy.
Next, the Hylton Center welcomes Ballet Hispánico and its celebratory exploration of Latinx cultures through innovative dance on Feb. 19. As an artist-in-residence, the company will work with members of the Prince William and Manassas community as well as George Mason University’s School of Dance through classes and workshops during the week leading up to the performance.
Popovich Comedy Pet Theater and their spotlight-stealing furry friends invite families to join in the fun with the return of the Hylton Family Series on Feb. 20.
Hylton Presents Performances
The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra
Lech Wałęsa Freedom Tour
Wojciech Rodek, conductor
Paweł Wakarecy, pianist
Saturday, Feb. 5, 8 p.m.
A pre-performance discussion begins one hour before the performance.
$33-$55
Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra will rouse spirits with an evening of innovative works that explore themes of resiliency and freedom. Formed in 1944 out of the ashes and rubble at the end of World War II, the orchestra has grown to become the largest music institution in Eastern Poland and often features prominent Polish musicians and famous artists. Under the direction of maestro Wojciech Rodek, the program features Polish composers Witold Lutosławski’s Mala Suite and Frédéric Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2, as well as pieces by other composers, including Schubert, Grieg, Brahms and more. Piano soloist Paweł Wakarecy, winner of the 16th international Frédéric Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw, will perform with the orchestra.
Ballet Hispánico
Artist-in-Residence
Nocho de Oro: A Celebration of 50 Years
Saturday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m.
A pre-performance discussion begins one hour before the performance.
$29-$48
Founded 50 years ago by National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramírez, Ballet Hispánico is a renowned Latinx dance organization and was recently recognized by the Ford Foundation as one of America’s cultural treasures. Ballet Hispánico brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latinx cultures through innovative dance performances, transformative dance training and enduring community engagement experiences. They will grace the Merchant Hall stage with five pieces, including one that celebrates choreographer Gustavo Ramírez Sansano’s 19 years with Ballet Hispánico and the vulnerability, care and hope that comes with each artistic endeavor
Hylton Center Family Series
Popovich Comedy Pet Theater
Sunday, Feb. 20, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
$15 adults; $10 children
The whole family will be awestruck by the juggling feats of Gregory Popovich, along with the circus tricks of his spotlight-stealing furry and feathered friends. A fifth-generation circus performer, Popovich developed his skills and love of animals performing with the Moscow Circus, Ringling Brothers, and Barnum & Bailey Circus. His popular act, voted the “Best Family Attraction in Las Vegas,” gives his motley crew of more than 30 rescue animals, including dogs, cats, geese, doves, parrots and even a Shetland pony, a whole new “leash” on life. Witness dogs pretending to be students in a classroom, cats jumping hurdles and more. Animal antics, clowns, jugglers and acrobats round out the circus fun.
Other events
ARTfactory Pied Piper Theatre
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 23, 3 p.m.
Gregory Family Theater
$20 adults, $16 youth ages 12 and under
Early Bird Special (Jan. 16): $16 adults, $14 youth ages 12 and under
U.S. Navy Band: “Awakenings”
Saturday, Jan. 29, 3 p.m.
Free; tickets available at Hylton Ticket Office only
Mason School of Theater
“In a Sentimental Mood: The Music of Duke Ellington”
Performed by the Mason Cabaret
Conceived and Directed by Erin Gardiner and James Gardiner
Musical Direction by Joe Walsh
Friday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m.
Gregory Family Theater
$20 adults; $10 students, faculty, staff and seniors
Virginia National Ballet
“The Beatles!” “Tango Nights,” “For Those We Lost” – Three World Premieres
Saturday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
$40 adult, $25 youth ages 12 and under
Gianmarco en Concierto
Acoustic Tour USA 2021
Thursday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m.
$49-$149
