Ronald Stevens has prepared cuisine for a wide variety of patrons in his 40 years in the food and beverage industry. He has worked in restaurants, hotels and, yes, NFL stadiums, with a highlight of creating dishes at two Super Bowls, including Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
Stevens has been cooking since he was a young child in his mother’s kitchen, and although he hasn’t always worked in the senior living industry, he was raised by his parents to care for beloved senior neighbors who lived on either side of his childhood home.
Whether it was helping them bring in groceries, shoveling snow or sharing some of the homemade cornbread he helped his mother make, it was through his relationship with his neighbors that his desire to care for the older generation was instilled in him.
After a long career in various eating establishments, he switched to cooking for the senior living industry at the start of 2019. He is the new culinary director at Tribute at the Glen in Woodbridge.
“Seniors aren’t always able to go out and have an incredible meal at restaurants like those at the Ritz Carlton, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, or the Bellagio at this stage in their lives,” Stevens said. “I want to bring true culinary art to them where they are, with an amazing dining experience here at Tribute at The Glen.”
Martin Brown, executive director of Tribute at the Glen, said Stevens has already delighted residents with creative and flavorful meals. “His wonderful personality coupled with his talent for making food both delicious and artistic has quickly made him a treasured member of our team.”
