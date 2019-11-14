Gainesville Community Choir presents Requiem for the Living on Dec. 6

The Gainesville Community Choir will offer an evening of majestic music next month, according to a news release.
Under the direction of Jacob Lash, the concert features guest singers, chamber orchestra and a pipe organ - centered around Dan Forrest's masterpiece, “Requiem for the Living.”
It will also serve as the director's graduate conducting recital through George Mason University's School of Music. The choir most recently collaborated with George Mason University at the Fall Choral Invitational in October.
The event will be at 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at Providence Presbyterian Church, Fairfax.
Tickets will be available at the door: $15 adult, $10 age 9-17, age 8 and under Free. There is also a family cap of $60.
Doors open 7:30 p.m. with general admission seating. There will be a reception following the performance.
Visit https://gainesvillecommunitychoir.com to learn more.
