Rust-colored leaves and plump, orange pumpkins are sure signs of fall. But one the funnest signs of the new season is a cleverly designed maze through tall corn stalks.  

Here’s a round-up of many of the corn mazes in the greater Northern Virginia region.

Temple Hall Farm Corn Maize and Fall Festival

www.novaparks.com/events/temple-hall-fall-festival

15855 Limestone School Rd., Leesburg Va.

703-779-9372

Weekends, Sept. 28 - Nov. 5: Saturdays 10 am to 10 pm and Sundays 10 am to 5 pm.

Cox Farms Fall Festival

www.coxfarms.com

15621 Braddock Rd., Centreville Va.

703-830-4121

Sept. 21 - Nov. 5: 10 am to 6 pm (10 am to 5 pm in November).

Whitehall Farm Fall Fun Days

www.whitehall.farm

12523 Popes Head Road, Clifton Va.

703-968-3900.

Saturdays and Sundays in October. 10 am to 4 pm .

Great Country Farms

www.greatcountryfarms.com

18780 Foggy Bottom Road, Bluemont Va.

540-554-2073

Sept. 30 – Oct. 31: Daily 9 am to 5 pm.

Wayside Farm Fun

www.waysidefarmfun.com

5273 Harry Byrd Highway, Berryville Va.

540-539-3276

Sept. 21 - Nov. 3: Weekends and Columbus Day 10 am to 6 pm.

The Corn Maze in The Plains

www.cornmazeintheplains.com

4501 Old Tavern Rd., The Plains Va

540-456-7339

Sept. 28 – 29: 10 am to 6 pm. October: Fridays and Saturdays 10 am to 10 pm.

Columbus Day 10 am to 6 pm. Sundays 10 am to 6 pm. Nov. 1 – 2: 10 am to 10 pm. Nov. 3: 10 am to 5 pm.

Cows-N-Corn

The corn maze at Cows-N-Corn.

 

Cows-N-Corn

www.cows-n-corn.com

5225 Catlett Road, Midland Va. 

Sept. 21 - Oct. 27: Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last admission at 4 p.m.

The maze this year features the 50th anniversary of “Virginia is for Lovers.” Hayride tours, puppet shows, play area, butter making, cow train rides, pumpkins.

Belvedere Plantation Fall Harvest Festival

www.belvedereplantation.com

1410 Belvedere Drive, Fredericksburg Va.

540-373-4478

Weekends, Sept. 21 - Oct. 27: Fridays 5 to 10 pm. Saturdays 10 am to 10 pm. Sundays 10 to 6 pm. Columbus Day, Oct. 14: 10 am to 6 pm. Weekdays Sept.24 – Oct 31: Tuesdays – Fridays 10 am – 2pm. Closed Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Summers Farm

www.summersfarm.com

5620 Butterfly Lane, Frederick Md.

301-620-9316

Sept. 21 – Oct. 31: Monday – Thursday 1 pm to 7 pm. Friday 1 pm to 10 pm. Saturday 10 am to 10 pm. Sunday 10 am to 7 pm.

Hartland Farm

www.hartlandfarmandorchard.com

3205 Hartland Lane, Markham Va

540-532-0436

Through Oct. 27: Weekends only, Saturdays 10 am to 6 pm. Sundays noon to 6 pm.

Valley Star Farm

www.valleystarfarm.com

1104 Springfield Road, Luray Va.

540-743-1625 or 540-860-8040

Sept. 25 - October 29: Saturdays and Sundays 10 am to 6 pm.

*Dates and times subject to change, depending on weather, so call in advance.

*Many sell last maze tickets about an hour before closing.

* Check before bringing pets.

