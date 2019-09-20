Rust-colored leaves and plump, orange pumpkins are sure signs of fall. But one the funnest signs of the new season is a cleverly designed maze through tall corn stalks.
Here’s a round-up of many of the corn mazes in the greater Northern Virginia region.
Temple Hall Farm Corn Maize and Fall Festival
www.novaparks.com/events/temple-hall-fall-festival
15855 Limestone School Rd., Leesburg Va.
703-779-9372
Weekends, Sept. 28 - Nov. 5: Saturdays 10 am to 10 pm and Sundays 10 am to 5 pm.
Cox Farms Fall Festival
15621 Braddock Rd., Centreville Va.
703-830-4121
Sept. 21 - Nov. 5: 10 am to 6 pm (10 am to 5 pm in November).
Whitehall Farm Fall Fun Days
12523 Popes Head Road, Clifton Va.
703-968-3900.
Saturdays and Sundays in October. 10 am to 4 pm .
Great Country Farms
18780 Foggy Bottom Road, Bluemont Va.
540-554-2073
Sept. 30 – Oct. 31: Daily 9 am to 5 pm.
Wayside Farm Fun
5273 Harry Byrd Highway, Berryville Va.
540-539-3276
Sept. 21 - Nov. 3: Weekends and Columbus Day 10 am to 6 pm.
The Corn Maze in The Plains
4501 Old Tavern Rd., The Plains Va
540-456-7339
Sept. 28 – 29: 10 am to 6 pm. October: Fridays and Saturdays 10 am to 10 pm.
Columbus Day 10 am to 6 pm. Sundays 10 am to 6 pm. Nov. 1 – 2: 10 am to 10 pm. Nov. 3: 10 am to 5 pm.
Cows-N-Corn
5225 Catlett Road, Midland Va.
Sept. 21 - Oct. 27: Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last admission at 4 p.m.
The maze this year features the 50th anniversary of “Virginia is for Lovers.” Hayride tours, puppet shows, play area, butter making, cow train rides, pumpkins.
Belvedere Plantation Fall Harvest Festival
1410 Belvedere Drive, Fredericksburg Va.
540-373-4478
Weekends, Sept. 21 - Oct. 27: Fridays 5 to 10 pm. Saturdays 10 am to 10 pm. Sundays 10 to 6 pm. Columbus Day, Oct. 14: 10 am to 6 pm. Weekdays Sept.24 – Oct 31: Tuesdays – Fridays 10 am – 2pm. Closed Tuesday, Oct. 9.
Summers Farm
5620 Butterfly Lane, Frederick Md.
301-620-9316
Sept. 21 – Oct. 31: Monday – Thursday 1 pm to 7 pm. Friday 1 pm to 10 pm. Saturday 10 am to 10 pm. Sunday 10 am to 7 pm.
Hartland Farm
www.hartlandfarmandorchard.com
3205 Hartland Lane, Markham Va
540-532-0436
Through Oct. 27: Weekends only, Saturdays 10 am to 6 pm. Sundays noon to 6 pm.
Valley Star Farm
1104 Springfield Road, Luray Va.
540-743-1625 or 540-860-8040
Sept. 25 - October 29: Saturdays and Sundays 10 am to 6 pm.
*Dates and times subject to change, depending on weather, so call in advance.
*Many sell last maze tickets about an hour before closing.
* Check before bringing pets.
