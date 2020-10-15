Is there a spectre haunting Occoquan? “Yes,” says local author and historian Andrew Mills, “and more than one.”
Mills will be at D’Rocco’s Restaurant at 301 Mill Street on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 11a.m. - 4 p.m. to answer questions about his new book "Haunted Prince William County."
D’Rocco’s Restaurant (formerly the Occoquan Inn) is situated in a historic building dating back to the early 1800s and has its very own ghost that opens and closes doors and sometimes appears in a haunted mirror.
According to Mills, with a nearly 300-year history, Prince William County has more than its fair share of haunted tales and scary spots, including the battlefield at Manassas, the jailhouse in Brentsville, and the Weems Botts House, home of George Washington's biographer, Parson Weems
Born and raised in Prince William, Mills has worked as a tour guide with Alexandria Colonial Tours and helps interpret George Washington's Mount Vernon, and re-enacts at Rippon Lodge.
