The Center for the Arts at George Mason University's Fairfax campus has canceled both of its scheduled outdoor performances in October due to COVID-19 travel restrictions affecting the performers.
Both Cirque FLIP Fabrique on Oct. 17 and Cameron Carpenter on Oct. 24 would have been traveling from outside the United States for tours that included the performances on the Mason Pond Lawn.
“We are so disappointed to have to cancel our outdoor performances at the Center for the Arts, but we recognize the complexities of travel logistics in these unprecedented times,” said Director of Programming Adrienne Bryant Godwin.
Patrons who have purchased tickets to the October performances are being contacted by the Center for the Arts Ticket Office.
GMU noted that it is still presenting three outdoor performances at the Hylton Performing Arts Center's Hylton on the Hill on Mason’s Science and Technology campus in Manassas. With seating on a natural rise just behind the theater, Hylton on the Hill will provide patrons with physically distanced seating areas to enjoy the following concerts:
Sunday, October 4 at 4 p.m.
Sunday, October 11 at 4 p.m.
Sunday, Octobe 18 at 6 p.m.
For safety precautions and details on what to expect when visiting Hylton on the Hill, including taking the Mason COVID Health✓ before arrival on campus visit: HyltonCenter.org/HyltonOnTheHill.
The Center for the Arts noted it is also providing a full For a full schedule of Mason Arts at Home digital content. Details are available at cfa.gmu.edu/maah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.