Grace Church near Dumfries will hold a community festival this weekend to celebrate its 24th anniversary and mark the grand opening of its new building.
The festival on Saturday will include free hamburgers and hotdogs, food trucks, children’s entertainment, a live DJ and community vendors. New or gently used coats and blankets will be collected for those in need throughout the community this winter. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During the event, the church will give tours of the new building’s children’s area, along with a ministry fair for those interested in learning more about how they can serve their community as a part of Grace Church.
The celebration concludes with a Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m., highlighting the church’s 24th anniversary, with Bishop Derek Grier delivering the message. All events will take place at the church’s new location, 17100 Van Buren Road.
Since being established in 1998, Grace Church has grown to 6,000 members.
