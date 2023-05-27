On a typical afternoon at Great Mane Brewery in Haymarket, visitors may very well run into someone they know. It could be that special person who taught their children at the local preschool, the passionate pastor who shakes their hand each Sunday, fellow sports parents, or neighbors who haven’t been seen since the weather was nice enough to be outside.
Great Mane Brewery officially opened October 21 of last year, but owners Matt Buckham and Josh Hunter explain their first day ‘out in the wild’ was Haymarket Day on October 15th. Since then, the community has rallied around them in force.
The makings of Great Mane go back about 10 years. Matt and Josh have been best friends since their freshman year of college. They spent those 4 years - and a few after - as roommates, traveling together to Vermont and beyond in a quest to find the best beer. Around 2012, that quest morphed into a brewing hobby and a desire to open a brewery. The desire took a backseat as both men began their careers – Josh as a business analyst and Matt in the DC political field – but the dream was never far from their minds.
Several years later, the two formed an LLC, found a location, and discovered themselves surrounded by people eager to help them succeed.
Said Josh, “We’ve had volunteers galore, from helping behind the bar to helping on brew days, to social media support, photo taking, branding, music, and more.” Even Josh’s dad, Thad Hunter, contributed to the brewery – by hand making the tables, cabinets, and bar that grace the space.
While neither Matt nor Josh presume that their business is unique or better than others in the brewery field, there’s one aspect that sets Great Mane apart: its philosophy.
Matt and Josh’s mission was to create a place that made others feel “warm, comfortable, and at peace” and for visitors to “know they’re around people who love them and that all is well.” In fact, they don’t even want visitors to feel the need to buy anything, but instead to just relax and have someone to talk to.
It appears they’ve succeeded in that mission.
“Great Mane is spectacular,” said Brian Johnson of Haymarket. “Great owners. Great beer. Great place to drink locally.” Said Katie Mazur, also of Haymarket, “Great Mane has a great, fun atmosphere, a welcoming staff, and is family friendly.”
The name of the brewery and the lion in its logo ties into Josh and Matt’s philosophy for life in general. “The lion is majestic and bold. It is a symbol of power and authority. That’s why we picked it to be the image of our brewery,” said Matt.
Additionally, G and M are the initials of one of the duo’s heroes – 19th century Scottish author George Macdonald – and one of their absolute favorite characters is from his book Sir Gibbie. The character of Gibbie, thought to represent Christ-like qualities, is a selfless person, always putting others first. When visitors come to the brewery these days, they’ll see a new mural painted by local artist Meghan Bogue. Called “Gibbie’s Portrait," it depicts a scene from the book in which Gibbie waits patiently outside for his father who is in a pub.
“We thought the idea of a star-filled sky and child-like fairytale imagery would appeal to the community,” said Josh. And for Great Mane beer lovers like Jeremy Koller of Haymarket, they can order Gibbie's Portrait IPA on tap. “It’s my favorite so far.”
This feature appears in the May 2023 edition of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. You can pick up copies at these locations and read the entire issue here.
