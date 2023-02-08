Dogs and their humans love a good stroll. It burns off excess energy, is good for the heart, and helps fight weight gain. Luckily for all of you local pup parents, there are several great places in this community to take your dog for a nice, long walk, but we wanted to know: what are your favorite spots? To find out, we posed the question on Facebook’s Western Prince William Chatter. Thanks to those who responded (and sent in photos of their sweet, four-legged family members), and special thanks to Susan Dakin for introducing us – and now you! – to Sniffspot.com.
Brenda Wolfe and Kimber, Bristow
“Prince William Forest Park has amazing trails and streams for adventurous pups! Locally, the Broad Run Trail is our fave. This photo of Kimber was taken on the Broad Run trail, on the Victory Lakes side. There’s a section that runs through the Braemar neighborhood, as well. It’s our favorite place to hang out!”
Meghan Cromartie and Allie Mae, Bristow
“Allie Mae loves the Stonebridge trails and walking the Manassas Battlefield!”
Renee Puterbaugh and her granddog, Bella, Gainesville
“My granddog Bella loves the dog park at Vint Hill. Whenever she visits, she just can’t wait to go there.”
Susan Dakin, Bristow
“There is a website called sniffspot.com where you can rent people's fenced-in yards. There is one in Nokesville that is about 3 acres fenced in. My dogs love it!”
Adrianne Williams and Brodie, Nokesville
“Brodie loves the Battlefields. It’s his favorite place.”
Great Places to Walk Your Pup: Locations & Information
Prince William Forest Park; 18170 Park Entrance Rd, Triangle. Information: Facebook.com/PrinceWilliamForestPark; nps.gov/prwi/index.htm
Manassas National Battlefield Park; 6511 Sudley Rd, Manassas. Information: Facebook.com/ManassasBattlefield; nps.gov/mana
Broad Run Trail; Linton Hall. Informaton: Facebook.com/BroadRunTrail
Sniffspot: Rent your own private, local dog park. About: Hosts rent their yards and private land to dog owners. Spots are designed to be safe and both hosts and guests are reviewed after each visit. Only you and your dogs are allowed to enter a spot during the time you've booked it. Find a great spot for your dog and/or become a host! Information: Sniffspot.com
