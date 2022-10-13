Capital One Center will hold a Halloween costume party at The Perch, the 2.5-acre gathering place atop Capital One Hall in Tysons, on Oct. 29.
The free event will be from noon until 8 p.m.
During the event, Halloweekend at The Perch, guests are encouraged to bring their dogs and participate in dog and human costume contests at Starr Hill Biergarten and meet Lucky Dog Animal Rescue’s adoptable puppies in costumes.
Family activities will be held from noon to 6 p.m. and include spooky golf at Perch Putt, face-painting, pumpkin painting, inflatable bounce houses, live music, a pumpkin pie-eating contests and Halloween arts and crafts. Football watch parties and "Hocus Pocus" will be featured on the big screen, and a bocce tournament will be hosted by DC Bocce.
Although the event is free, registration is recommended as guests will receive event notifications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.