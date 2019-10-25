It feels like the carved pumpkins are practically showing up in the middle of the summer, but we’ve finally reached that last haunted gasp for some Halloween fun in 2019.

Fortunately, there’s still a lot to do across the region to get your scare on.

The Workhouse Arts Center has two frightening opportunities. With “Breakout,” the full-redesigned Haunted Trail has spookier scenes and stories, real prison cells and creepy characters.

For a less interactive experience, the Workhouse Theatre presents “Carrie: The Musical” through Nov. 2.

The Workhouse Arts Center is located at 9518 Workhouse Road in Lorton. Buy tickets for either event at InsideNoVaTix.com.

Historic Downtown Manassas will be welcoming trick-or-treating during a special event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 26, at more than a dozen shops and restaurants downtown.

Occoquan has a few chances for fun this weekend. The town hosts Spirits & Spirits! Saturday, Oct. 26. “Kids Haunt the Town” activities will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a costume parade and contest at 2 p.m.

From 5-10 p.m., the town hosts a Spirit Garden at 305 Mill St. with drinks available for purchase and a haunted maze with 32 scare zones. Tickets for the maze are $10.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, it is all about the dogs with the Howl-o-Ween event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at River Mill Park, 407 Mill St. There will be a costume parade and contest and trick-or-treating at participating shops. The event is $10 for participants and $5 for spectators.

Prince William County’s Silver Lake Park will be hosting Halloween Hollow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be games, crafts, not-so-spooky stories, jack-o-lantern painting and more. Children also can trick-or-treat on the trail. The event is $5 and the park is located at 16198 Silver Lake Road, Haymarket.

The Manassas Park Community Center has two upcoming events. The pool will be hosting a Floating Gourd Night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25. Kids will jump into the pool and pick out a pumpkin during the special swim time. They’ll then get to decorate the pumpkin and take it home. Tickets are $5 and pre-registration is required.

Manassas Park also will be hosting a free Trunk-or-Treat from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in the community center parking lot at 99 Adams St.

MORE EVENTS

The Ben Lomond Historic Site hosts its Hospital Horrors event from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The site of a Confederate field hospital after the Battle of First Manassas offers a unique opportunity for guests to tour the house and grounds and hear Civil War stories during guided tours. Tickets are $10 and advanced registration is recommended.

Effingham Manor & Winery is hosting a Hallow’ Wine Party at 7:30 p.m. at the historic home at 14325 Trotters Ridge Place, Nokesville. Tickets are $55 and available at InsideNoVaTix.com.

There’s more haunted history afoot. The Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas, will be offering tragic and uplifting stories of the landmark’s past with Spirits of Liberia on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6-9 p.m.

And the Weems-Botts Museum Annex will present a one-hour walking tour, Ghost Walks: Into the Shadows, at 7 p.m. The museum is located at 3944 Cameron St., Dumfries. For ages 8 and up.

Rooftop Productions’ popular dinner theater is offering up a Halloween mystery with “Monster Mash Murders” Oct. 25-27 at the Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. This performance is recommended for teens to adults. Come dressed in your favorite monster attire — you may even be a part of the show.