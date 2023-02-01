It’s the issue we’ve all been waiting for. The one in which we announce the winner of this year’s Cutest Pets Contest.
And there she is! Our beautiful cover girl, Allie Mae of Bristow.
An adorable Lab who saved her mom, Meghan Cromartie, from a broken heart, Allie Mae loves shopping at Miss Kibbles and playing with her pals at A Pup’s Day Out. Isn’t she just the sweetest in her cover pose taken by photographer Luke Christopher? Yes, she is.
This year’s contest was the biggest yet, with hundreds of local pet parents entering their darling four-legged family members into the competition. What a delight it was to look at their sweet faces and read their stories. I can’t thank them enough for entering and you, dear readers, for taking the time to vote. Don’t miss all the details about Allie Mae, runners-up Coco Chanel and Sully, and those given special awards by the staff starting on page 18.
In keeping with the pets theme, we’ve got several other features this month that I hope you’ll enjoy.
Don’t miss Amie Bowman’s “First Impressions'' piece on Willow Animal Hospital in Vint Hill, our fun and informative feature on great places to walk your pup (with thanks to all those on Facebook’s Western Prince William Chatter who weighed in!), and for you canine history buffs, a terrific piece on a special exhibit at the National Sporting Library and Museum in Middleburg. Titled “Identity & Restraint: Art of the Dog Collar,” the exhibition marries artwork spanning the 17th through 21st centuries with almost 70 vintage and antique dog collars from the museum’s collection. Catch it before it closes on March 26th.
Of course you’ll find more than just pet stuff on the pages of our February 2023 issue, so settle in and relax with Lifestyle. We’re honored to be your community magazine. See you next month!
