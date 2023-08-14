The August issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle is our biggest and most eagerly anticipated issue of the year. Why? Because it features all those you voted “Best” in our annual Best Of contest.
This year, 5,942 of you cast 41,220 votes for the businesses, events, and individuals you believe are the best. Thank you for doing so!
We added some new categories this year, including Best Place to Work, Best Customer Service, and Best Teacher. A Pup's Valley, Miss Kibbles, and Kelly Zalaskus of Bull Run Middle School, respectively, swept each of those. I can’t tell you how much fun it was to watch the votes tick up every day. I’d get my morning coffee, log in, and stare in astonishment at the number of votes coming in for A Pup’s Valley as the best place to work.
I thought, “Wow, that place must have great management.”
And then it dawned on me.
If you work there, you get to play with puppies all day. Yes, I’ve submitted an application.
In all seriousness, thank you again for voting and congratulations to all of this year’s winners. Thank you also to our advertisers and to our terrific sales team.
And now, onto the bests of 2023. Enjoy!
