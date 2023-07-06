Hot off the presses, it’s the July issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine!
My late brother, David, was a brilliant mathematician and great sketch artist. As a kid, he drew pictures of Spiderman and the Hulk, even Bruce Springsteen (we grew up in New Jersey), that were jaw dropping. I didn’t envy his math skills; there was no way to save me in that respect. But I sure wanted to be able to draw.
I was reminded of this when I saw Ashleigh Corrin Webb’s work. The award-winning illustrator from Gainesville creates characters that are, as her husband Don says, “the perfect mix of charming and curious.” He’s right and I can’t wait for you to discover her work and her latest children’s book, “Mary Can”, (in collaboration with superstar musician Mary J. Blige!) in this issue.
I hope you’ll also take a moment to read “A Message of Love and Hope”.
As I mentioned, we lost my brother. I also lost my husband and, a year ago, we lost my dad. But Morgan Rodgers’ parents lost a child.
A beautiful, talented young woman who took her life at the age of 22. How anyone moves forward with that kind of loss, I don’t know. But Morgan’s mom, Dona Rodgers, has not just done so, she is committed, through her organization, Morgan’s Message, to preventing other parents from enduring that kind of pain. I urge you to read about Morgan’s Message and, maybe, get involved. You could end up saving the life of someone you love.
See you next month!
