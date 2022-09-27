Check out this month’s fun (and frightening) diversions as we head into the holidays. Brought to you by Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. See more in the October issue!
This Thanksgiving, turn the tables on tradition. Skip the turkey and have Bristow’s Old Virginia Smoke cater its award-winning BBQ instead. Pitmaster Luke Darnell and his wife, Kim, have been racking up trophies on the BBQ circuit for years and have appeared on the Food Network’s BBQ USA. Check out their mouth watering catering menu at OldVirginiaSmoke.com
Ready to scare yourself silly? Fields of Fear In Centreville offers several terrifying attractions but the most terrifying part is that touching is allowed – and the monsters know it. Friday and Saturday nights, Sept. 23 - Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m. -11 p.m. Those under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. FieldsOfFear.CoxFarms.com
Local author Ellen Crosby’s newest release, Bitter Roots, is the wine country murder mystery of the month. The story of a brutal murder of a beautiful vineyard expert is set among lush grapevines and lots of wine. Is the handsome, soon-to-be-husband the one “whodunit”? Pour yourself a glass and find out! Available on Amazon.
Unique holiday gifts alert: Kapers Woodworks of Gainesville creates one-of-a-kind whiskey flights, personalized serving trays, traditional charcuterie boards, and more. Order now for holiday delivery (and spare your significant other the “surprise” of more socks!). KapersWoodworks.com
About this Article
