All you need to do is have one conversation with Dhruv Amitabh of Haymarket and it’s clear that he is wise beyond his years. At just 11 years old, he is already a published author. His other talents and interests include Tae Kwon Do — he earned his black belt at age 7— baseball, playing the guitar, horseback riding, and more.
His number one passion, though, is writing.
“He comes up with and writes the stories by himself,” his mom, Shaili says. “We just read the final product.”
Dhruv, who is a sixth grader at Linton Hall School, submitted his story The First Grade Field Trip to the iWRITE writing contest last year and was selected as one of the winning entries to be published in the 2021 ‘iWRITE Short Stories by Kids for Kids Publishing Contest’s Anthology Vol. 12′. As one of the winners, Dhruv was invited to attend iWRITE’s Big Book Signing Celebration at the Hyatt Regency in Houston, Texas. Traveling to Houston and being part of the book signing was a big motivator to keep writing for Dhruv. He was inspired by the other authors he was able to meet during the duration of the trip.
iWRITE’s mission is to build student confidence through writing. They believe that through writing students become more creative and confident, which opens the door to opportunities they never had before.
When he’s not working on writing for school, he’s writing short stories on his own or with friends. He co-authored another story The One Who Started It All with five other students that was published last year.
“My language arts teacher gives me extra writing assignments,” Dhruv said. “We were studying China and I had to write a Chinese legend. I wrote a story about two brothers that had a sibling rivalry. I had to do research to find out who the first king of China was to give the story context.”
Dhruv gets some inspiration from having a love of the Magic Treehouse book series. “He loves reading,” mom Shaili said. “He loves the fantasy, the mythology and the history components. He always loves integrating humor into his stories, as well.”
His latest story is part of a series called The Wild Adventures of Christopher Brown. The story tells the tale of 16-year-old Christopher Brown who lives in a neighborhood called El Puerto in Texas. He is a fan of western movies and loves the Wild West.
“The town he lives in used to be the Wild West, but now it’s a modern town,” Dhruv said. “One day, the Wild West rises from the ground and Christopher Brown is transported back in time where he meets his grandpa. I’m doing research to incorporate it into the story, also.”
When he’s not writing, he has many other hobbies, but he loves baseball. Dhruv has been on his baseball team since 2017.
“I like baseball because the team is always there to support you,” Dhruv said. “They used to call me the Miracle Hitter because I would always get a hit at the last second.” He started baseball with the Brentsville League, but now is part of the Gainesville Haymarket Baseball League.
“He enjoys hitting and has a good supportive team,” mom Shaili said. “He needs team encouragement. He’s always motivated to perform when he has encouragement from his teammates.”
The iWRITE Short Stories by Kids for Kids Vol. 12, which includes Dhruv’s award-winning short story, is available for purchase on Amazon. The One Who Started It Allis also available for purchase online.
This feature appears in the August 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. Pick up your copies here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.