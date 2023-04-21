Falls are one of the leading causes of injury among older adults. One in four seniors is affected by falls that can result in hip fractures, broken bones, and head injuries.
While falls are common and have multiple factors – there are signs to look for, common factors that can lead to a fall, and ways to prevent them.
Signs to Look For
Holding onto walls, furniture or another person when walking, difficulty standing from a seated position, and instability when extending to reach forward or up indicate an increased risk of falling Acknowledging these signs and proactively addressing them is critical.
Common Factors That Can Lead to a Fall
As we get older these common factors can increase our risk of falling:
We become less active and lose some of our coordination, flexibility and balance
Aging eyes have more difficulty seeing contrasting edges, tripping hazards and obstacles
Prescriptions and over-the-counter medications can interact with each other or cause dizziness or dehydration
Chronic conditions such as diabetes, stroke or arthritis result in lost function
Ways to Prevent Falls
Follow these steps to ensure that you or your loved one don’t experience the injuries and negative effects of a fall:
Conduct a comprehensive risk assessment to determine what the fall risk level is and what can be done to reduce it – these risk assessments should be done regularly to monitor changing conditions and needs.
Create customized, individualized fall-prevention solutions as they are more effective than one-size-fits-all solutions.
Be sure that lighting is adequate throughout the house, especially at the top and bottom of the stairs, and easily accessible when getting up in the middle of the night.
All stairs should have two secure rails.
Move rugs and electrical cords as needed to ensure they don’t create a tripping hazard.
If you or your loved one wears glasses, be sure that you have a current prescription and are wearing the glasses as advised by your eye doctor so vision impairment does contribute to a fall.
Ensure that all caregivers, if applicable, are aware of the fall risks and take steps to implement the established fall-prevention solutions – fall prevention is a team effort.
Balance issues often contribute to falls, so keeping older adults moving and focusing on maintaining their balance is critical – being proactive early on prevents problems later on.
Many falls occur in the bathroom, so install grab bars in the tub or shower and near the toilet. It’s important to make sure that safe toileting practices are in place with seniors and their caregivers while honoring seniors’ privacy.
Engage seniors in their fall prevention as this increases the potential for success – using interactive methods leverages the effectiveness of senior education about fall prevention.
Monitor seniors’ understanding and retention of fall-prevention techniques and solutions by asking them to share them back with you so you can repeat or re-emphasize what is needed to ensure they have a complete understanding they can implement.
Make sure that seniors are reminded periodically of the fall-prevention steps they can take to remain safe and comfortable.
Julie Rose is CEO of Paladin Life Care, which provides care and advocacy for senior clients and those with disabilities in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.