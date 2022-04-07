Here To Help: How One Teacher’s Passion Has Helped Over 1500 Students

Ever since Jennifer Mills first began teaching, she knew she had found her true calling in life. Fast forward 13 years, and Jennifer is not only a full-time teacher in Prince William County, but she also tutors children through her tutoring business, Mills Virtual Tutoring in Gainesville.
“I've been doing this for a long time and love it! I have taught all grades from middle school through Pre-Calculus...and the list goes on,” Mills said.
Her teaching journey began in South Florida, where she taught middle school with classes of anywhere from 30 to 45 students of all learning levels.
“I was put through the best boot camp ever for my first three years of teaching,” Mills said. “I attribute a lot of that to making me the teacher I am today and being able to evaluate what each student needs. I wanted to tutor, but I didn’t know how to get into it. This was the early 2000s, so the internet wasn’t what it is today.”
During her time in Florida, Mills married a police officer who ended up getting a job with the government that meant a move to Northern Virginia.
“I got a job at West Potomac High School and they gave me the opportunity to put my name out there as a potential tutor and I got my first client. By the next year, I was working with 25 kids weekly on top of teaching. My husband was traveling a lot for his job so I wanted to fill my time with teaching.”
After having two little girls, Addison and Lilly, the Mills family moved to Gainesville, which left Jennifer an hour away from the students she was tutoring.
“I loved my tutoring kids, my students loved our sessions, and the parents were extremely pleased with their child's progress. I did not want to give it up, nor did the students or their parents.” And just like that, Mills Virtual Tutoring was born.
“Some of the parents were skeptical that virtual tutoring would work, and I wanted to prove to them that it does. I would hire people who could teach the subjects I didn’t teach and that’s where this business really started to blossom.” After a few years, Jennifer had between 5 and 10 tutors working with her at one time, and then in March 2020 the pandemic hit.
Staying true to her passion, Jennifer knew that she could help so many students when everyone was at home.
“I was already set up with everything and the schools didn’t know what to do,” Mills said. “I ran ads on Facebook and tutored for free. I was running 75 classes that I scheduled with my tutors, everything from Kindergarten to SAT prep. We were online from 8am to 8pm. We had to figure out all of the kinks because we had between 30 and 40 students in the classes. I was essentially running my own school because the kids weren’t in school.”
Now, Mills Virtual Tutoring has over 50 tutors working and hundreds of kids getting the support they need.
“A lot of the teachers are previous colleagues or network recommendations. I don’t advertise for tutors, but people come to me because they believe in our mission,” Jennifer said. “Whenever a parent calls to inquire, I tell them the business plan isn’t anything other than helping the kids in ways the schools can’t. This is specifically geared to the holes and issues that I’m seeing daily in the school system and correcting those for the students. You have motivated, engaged kids, and then the kids that think they’re not good at math. They just have to be more confident and believe that they can do it.”
Mills Virtual Tutoring offers a wide range of tutoring services — One-on-One Tutoring, Academic Coaching, IEP Academic and Goal Support, and even Summer Enrichment.
“I do every single course from Kindergarten through college,” Mills said. “I try to keep it different from a regular tutoring experience. The teachers use the digital tools very well. They know their curriculum inside and out and can see the bigger picture of how much this is helping the kids. I just really want to help and I know tutoring is the way to do it. I plan to do this until I’ve helped every last kid who wants my help.”
For more information on Mills Virtual Tutoring, you can visit their website at www.millsvirtualtutoring.com or visit their Facebook page, Mills Virtual Tutoring.
*This feature appears in the April issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine.
