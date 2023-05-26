The town of Occoquan is gearing up for this year’s RiverFest & Craft Show on June 3 and 4, an event that celebrates the town’s history and heritage on the river.
The RiverFest & Craft Show includes events from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The town will close its streets, and festival-goers can ride a shuttle or walk in. There is no admission fee.
SHOPPING
More than 200 artisans, makers and creators will fill the streets of Occoquan. Festival visitors can shop for everything from accessories to wood crafts and from fine art to children’s items. Find treasures from favorite crafters and discover new talent throughout the historic district. The town’s shops and boutiques will be open, too.
RIVER FUN
Sunday’s events include the first Whatever Floats Your Boat Parade on the Occoquan River. Entrants with decorated river vessels will paddle the half-mile along the coastline of the town to arrive at the Occoquan footbridge by 11 a.m., where judging will take place.
Visitors can watch the parade from the town dock, Conservation Alley or the Ellicott footbridge. The award ceremony is at 2 p.m. in River Mill Park.
For attendees who prefer a leisurely paddle, kayaks and standup paddleboards will be available for rent all weekend at Penguin Paddling, 201 Mill St.
RELAX, EAT, SIP & STROLL
Many food trucks, grills and gourmet-to-go vendors will set up during the weekend, and Occoquan restaurants will be open. Attendees can sip on their favorite alcoholic beverage from a participating restaurant while strolling and shopping throughout the event.
The beer and wine garden will feature live concerts starting at noon both days in River Mill Park, offering views of the Occoquan River. Woodlawn Press Winery and Waters End Brewery will be serving up beverages
Up All Night is the featured band Saturday, and the Ashleigh Chevalier Band returns to Occoquan on Sunday.
CONSERVATION ALLEY
Located in the center of town, Conservation Alley includes family fun, crafts, food, beer, music, and plenty of love for the natural world.
Kids can earn a Conservation Alley sticker badge while learning simple ways to protect the wildlife and water. Visitors can meet tiny mussel heroes and tour the 42-foot Sea Dog, the floating laboratory moored by Potomac Riverkeeper Network; enjoy a flight of eastern shore-farmed oysters while learning about shell recycling, or visit the 30-foot mobile Touch-and-See Science Museum and see sculptures made from recycled flip flops.
An art bar includes recycled supplies provided by UpCycle Creative Reuse Center in Alexandria.
Inside Town Hall at 314 Mill St. will be ticketed performances of Kids Nature Puppet Shows on Saturday at noon and 2 p.m. Cost is $8 per person. On Sunday, Reptile World will offer a selection of live reptiles from all over the world. Shows start at noon and 2 p.m. with a cost of $15. Seats are limited for both shows.
