The Dale City Women of the Moose hosts its annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dale City Moose Lodge, 15424 Cardinal Drive, in Woodbridge.
Holiday craft fair coming to Dale City Moose Lodge
