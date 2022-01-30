By Analiese Kreutzer
Every animal at Hope and Serenity Farm Sanctuary in Nokesville has a story. There’s Shiloh, an eight-month-old lamb born with a nutritional deficiency that affected his muscles in his legs and caused them to fuse in an improper position. There’s also a horse named Bailey who was starving because his former owners kept him in a stall with a stallion that wouldn’t let him eat.
Despite the hard times endured by some of its resident animals, Hope and Serenity exudes an air of contentment. A gaggle of geese waddles by busily honking to each other. A guinea pig snuggles with a large rabbit inside a plastic igloo, and mother and daughter donkeys Delilah and Violet approach the fence to greet newly arrived visitors.
“Animals have a lot of love to give. They’re way more than just food for people, and I’m hoping people will see that and make responsible choices,” said Renee Small, who worked as a veterinary technician for 30 years before founding Hope and Serenity. Some of those responsible choices might involve choosing which animals to keep as pets, whether to breed animals, what food people choose to eat, or where they get their food. “Instead of getting meat from a grocery store, you can go to your local butcher and support your local community farmer who will treat that animal humanely while it’s alive,” Small said.
Hope and Serenity is home to cats, dogs, goats, sheep, pot-bellied pigs, farm pigs, horses, donkeys, geese, rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens, alpacas, and more. Small has rescued more than 200 animals since founding the sanctuary in 2017. She doesn’t adopt out or breed any of the animals. All the rescued animals live out their days on the farm, and if a rescued animal is pregnant when she arrives, such as Poppy, a pot-bellied pig who gave birth to nine piglets a few months ago, then the whole family stays together on the farm.
“We have a lot of involvement from the animals’ previous owners,” Small said. “It’s not fair to the animals that they wound up in a new situation, and a lot of them are very bonded to their people,” she said. One such animal is a pig named Oliver. His owner had to sell her farm, but she loves him very much. “She visits him at least once a week. She provides beds for him and treats and lots of love,” said Small.
Before coming to the sanctuary, Oliver was a lone pig for most of his life, so he has trouble being in a group with other pigs. He prefers to spend his time in the farmhouse yard and with the children who come to the farm for preschool two days a week. “Oliver loves to be part of story time and snack time with the preschoolers. They sit in a circle, and he’s right in the middle, usually with a few chickens,” said Small.
Keeping the Ship Afloat
“All the animals are here because the people who had them and were unable to keep them were willing to donate either money or time,” said Small. “Unfortunately, I have to decide which animals to take in, and donations sometimes make the difference.”
Small operates numerous programs to raise money for the nonprofit farm sanctuary, which receives no government or county assistance. Visitor fees, donations, animal sponsorships, and non monetary contributions are crucial to its survival. In addition to the preschool, Small offers a homeschool program on Wednesdays, an after-school program on Fridays and summer camps.
“You have to be super-creative with ways to make money,” said Small. The farm is open for tours five days a week. There is a gift shop on-site, and this fall, Small started offering movie nights. People can also sponsor an animal for $25 a month.
It’s All About Relationships
Hope and Serenity fosters a supportive community among its volunteers and visitors. Volunteers make a big difference in keeping the farm operating, and there are chores for every skill, interest, and age.
Some volunteers come from Patriot High School’s EMPLOY program for autistic and intellectually challenged teenagers working on their job, communications, and teamwork skills. Volunteers also come from the Transitions program of Fauquier County Public Schools, which is made up of adults who have graduated from its EMPLOY program and continue to work on their skills. “We also get a lot of moms who come to the farm while their kids are in school,” said Small.
The farm not only provides an environment for people to learn about animals but also to learn from them by observing the interspecies relationships. “If they can get along, why can’t we figure out how?” Small said. “We have a goose and a dog who are best friends, and that same goose has a pig that he loves. Wilbur, a 1,000-pound farm pig, is best friends with a pot-bellied pig named Hank. They find each other every night, and they fall asleep together.”
Hope and Serenity is such a special place, it’s no wonder InsideNoVA.com named it the 2021 Best Farm and Best Agritourism Attraction/Event in Prince William County.
Maybe it’s a coincidence that Hope and Serenity’s founder Renee Small’s first name means “reborn” in French, or perhaps she was meant to give these animals, and the people who interact with them, a new lease on life.
Support Hope and Serenity Farm Sanctuary
Financial and volunteer support is critical to keep Hope and Serenity Farm Sanctuary operating and open to the public. Visit hopeserenityfarmsanctuary.com to make a donation, sponsor a resident animal, click through to the sanctuary’s Amazon wish list, learn about volunteering, or make a reservation to visit and tour the farm.
