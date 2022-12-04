Invite the elves to deck the halls and hang the tinsel. And when the elves get hungry, serve them this tempting buffet of season’s eatings and drinkings.
The shining stars of the menu are three easy to make, easy to serve, easy to eat casseroles. Everything is bite size so Santa’s tree trimming helpers won’t need to juggle plates, knives and ornaments. The casseroles keep warm in slow cookers making them easy to nibble while stringing all the twinkling lights.
Each recipe serves about 6 in buffet size portions. Double or triple the recipes as needed. There are vegan options, too, should any of your elves prefer their eatings plant-based.
Everyone will be rockin’ around your Christmas tree. Christmas - it’s the most wonderful time of the year.
Help Yourself to a Merry Little Christmas Casserole Buffet Menu
Trio of Help Yourself Casseroles
Oven Roasted Beef Burgundy
Sweet and Sour Asian Chicken
Easy - Cheesy Pasta
Beef stewed in red wine. Could anything be more pa rum pum pum pum? For vegan, swap mushrooms for the beef and use egg free noodles. Either way it’s on Santa’s nice list.
Stew Ingredients
2 pounds beef (chuck or round)
1 Tablespoon Kitchen Bouquet (see tip)
¼ cup cream of rice cereal (dry & uncooked – see tip)
1 pound carrots – peeled and diagonally sliced 3/8 inch thick
2 medium onions - chopped (about 2 cups)
2 stalks celery – chopped (about 1 cup)
1 Tablespoon chopped garlic
2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon dried marjoram
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1-1/2 cups burgundy or other dry red wine
2 cups beef broth
16 oz. fresh mushrooms (any type – washed & sliced)
Garnish Ingredients
1 (12 to 16 oz.) package noodles
2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
3 Tablespoons chopped fresh, curly parsley (no stems)
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Oil a 2 ½ quart (10 cup) casserole or mist with cooking spray. Set aside.
Trim and discard any fat from meat. Cut meat into 1/2 inch cubes. Toss with remaining stew ingredients. Pour into prepared casserole. Cover.
Roast 1 1/2 hours. Stir. Continue roasting (covered) until meat and vegetables are very tender – about 1 hour more. Add additional broth, if necessary, for a consistency you like.
Meanwhile, cook noodles according to package directions. Drain. Toss with oil to prevent sticking. Put into preheated slow cooker. Top with hot stew. Sprinkle with parsley. Cover. Lower to “keep warm” for serving.
For Vegan
Prepare recipe subbing 32oz. sliced mushrooms for the beef. (Total amount of mushrooms is 48 oz.) Use 4 cups vegetable broth instead of 2 cups beef broth. Cover. Roast the same way as for beef.
Tips
Kitchen Bouquet is a liquid gravy enricher found in the gravy aisle of grocery stores. Gravy Master can sub.
Find cream of rice cereal in the oatmeal section.
Pairs well with: Cabernet Franc
Cabernet Franc is a delicious accompaniment to this dish as its savory and herbaceous flavors pair best with tender cuts of beef. Local Vintage: 2021 Philip Carter Nomini Hall Cabernet Franc. $35. pcwinery.com
Sweet and Sour Asian Chicken
This casserole is so easy you may never get takeout again! For vegan, sub plant-based, vegan, breaded faux chicken strips. Yule luv it!!
Ingredients
1 (20 oz.) can pineapple chunks in juice
Additional pineapple juice (about 2 cups - unsweetened)
¼ cup sugar
2 Tablespoons cornstarch
¼ cup soy sauce
¼ cup vinegar
4 carrots (about ½ pound)
1 large green pepper
1 (20 to 24 oz.) package breaded chicken (or faux chicken) strips (cooked according to package directions)
Garnish Ingredients
4 cups hot, cooked rice
3 Tablespoons chopped fresh, curly parsley (no stems)
Directions
Peel carrots. Diagonally cut ¼ inch thick. Microwave to soften-about 3 minutes.
Cut green pepper into bite size squares. (Leave raw.)
Cut each cooked chicken (or faux chicken) strip into 1-1/2 inch pieces.
Set everything aside while making the sauce.
Drain pineapple reserving the juice. Measure the juice. Add additional pineapple juice to make a total of 3 cups juice. Put into a medium pot. Whisk in sugar, corn starch, soy sauce and vinegar. Bring to a boil on medium heat, whisking until thickened – about 3 minutes. Fold in carrots, raw green pepper and chicken (or faux chicken). Cook till hot – about 5 minutes.
Put hot cooked rice into preheat slow cooker. Spoon chicken mixture over rice. Sprinkle with parsley. Cover. Lower to keep warm for serving.
Pairs well with: Viognier
Viognier is an excellent choice here. It’s a full-bodied white wine beloved for its fruity aromas. Local Vintage: DuCard Vineyards 2020 Signature Viognier. This aromatic dry white features wildflowers at first and honey and melon in the background. $34. ducardvineyards.com
Easy-Cheesy Pasta
Purists will not approve of white Velveeta in this recipe but mozzarella just wouldn’t hold up well. As delicious as it is, mozzarella can get rubbery when held on a buffet for extended periods of time.
White Velveeta, on the other hand, does just fine and even purists, if you don’t tell them, will come back for seconds.
Penne rigate (ridged) pasta is suggested because the ridges hold the sauce and it can be eaten without cutting or twirling but any similar, bite size pasta works well.
Casserole Ingredients
1 (16 oz.) package penne rigata pasta
2 Tablespoons olive oil
6 cups your favorite pasta sauce
24 oz. white Velveeta (Queso Blanco - cut into random ½ inch chunks)
Garnish Ingredients
1/4 cup finely chopped, fresh parsley leaves (curly type – no stems)
Directions
Cook penne according to package directions. Drain.
Toss with olive oil to prevent pasta from sticking together. Set aside. Heat the pasta sauce to boiling.
To assemble casserole, spread 1 cup heated sauce on bottom of a preheated slow cooker. Top evenly with ½ the cooked penne, 2 cups heated sauce then ½ the cheese. Repeat with remaining penne, remaining sauce and ending with remaining cheese. Cover slow cooker. Cook on low till cheese melts – about 20 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley. Lower temperature to “keep warm” for serving.
For Vegan
Use vegan pasta sauce, egg-free pasta and sub plant-based cheese sauce for dairy cheese.
Pairs well with: Merlot
If your favorite pasta sauce is tomato-based, you can’t go wrong with Merlot. With its soft tannins and fruitiness, it’s perfect with food or on its own. Local Vintage: Barrel Oak 2019 Merlot. Garnet color with aroma of red fruit and a palate of bright flavor of cranberry and pomegranate, the 2019 Merlot offers a warm spice on the finish. $39. barreloak.com
Pairs well with: Pinot Noir
If your favorite pasta sauce is creamy, you’d be wise to go with Pinot Noir. It’s the most popular, light-bodied red wine anywhere and is loved for its red fruit and spice aromas. Local Vintage: The Winery at LaGrange’s 2020 Pinot Noir. With aromas of apple, cooked fruits, and oak, and a palate of red fruits and soft tannins, the 2020 Pinot noir offers a short finish with low acidity and notes of cherry. $50. wineryatlagrange.com
How to Preheat the Slow Cooker
It’s important to preheat the slow cooker so it doesn’t crack when hot food is added.
Here’s how: oil the slow cooker or coat with cooking spray. Cover (empty) and set on low to preheat (about 10 minutes). Add the hot entrée after preheating. Lower heat to “keep warm” setting for serving.
###
This feature appears in the December 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. To pick up a copy, visit these locations.
