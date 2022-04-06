Is there anything lovelier than spring in Virginia? We don’t think so. With the trees budding and the flowers blooming, there’s a sense of “we survived winter!” in the air, and that’s worth celebrating.
So, we are.
Inside our April issue you’ll find features that celebrate local coaches, tutors, bounce parties, and beers on a mission.
Others that celebrate Marines who clean, artists with autism, and a sports team that will steal your heart.
And still others that celebrate great wines, spring cleaning, and the incredible programming the Prince William Public Library offers to help kids with diverse abilities succeed.
We’re honored to celebrate our incredible community and hope you enjoy every page of the April issue. Happy reading!
To pick up additional copies, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.