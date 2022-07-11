When Debbie Harvey accompanied her husband Bill to Haiti on a missionary trip in 2008, the Haymarket wife and mom had no idea it would change the course of her life.
While there, she came across 35 children in an abandoned building who were starving.
“I gave them some food, water, and towels, and as I was on the airplane heading home, I started to cry,” says Harvey. “I knew something had to be done. We couldn’t just give them things temporarily. We would be abandoning them once again, as they'd been abandoned over and over.”
Before the couple left the building, the children, many of whom were extremely ill, sat up and sang them a song.
"It was a call from God, so we had a party in our backyard and asked people to bring their checkbooks,” she says. “We had food and drinks and showed a video of our trip. We raised $16,000 that day.”
Soon after, Harvey used that $16,000 and founded Helping Haitian Angels (HHA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Christian organization. Her board of directors consists of people she knows well.
“They’re all wonderful people that listen to us, trust us and believe in us. They're all 100% passionate, committed, and dedicated.”
Today, HHA’s annual budget is right under a million dollars. The nonprofit raises money through private donations, corporate sponsorships, and memorable fundraisers. A really fun and popular one is “Go Over the Edge,” a 14-story rappel down the Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner Center. The next rappel will take place on August 27th, so be sure to sign up.
Funds are used to support the six family homes, two transitional homes, a church, and an elementary school built by the organization and spread out over 40 acres in the small village of Dekle. Over 250 children from all over the area attend the school. It has STEM programs and even special education classes, which are not easy to find in Haiti.
“For the homes, we hire loving Christian moms and dads to raise these kids and we vet them like crazy,” says Harvey. “Bill and I vowed that these kids would be raised exactly like we raised our three here in Haymarket. We have 60 staff members in Haiti, including teachers, and they’re all Haitian.”
The children come from many different situations.
“Some of them are true orphans, but in Haiti and other developing countries, they're called poverty orphans,” she says. “Typically, it's a mom or a grandma and sometimes a dad who put their kids with a group hoping that people will take care of them and give them food and shelter because they can't.”
One of the other critical things HHA is now working on is family reunification and family preservation.
“We’re trying to put the children back with their families, and then we’re coming alongside them to help with job creation and everything that goes along with family preservation, such as paying for the child's education, medical and dental, and other expenses.”
There’s also an outreach program, and a community savings/business program to give people tools for a better life.
For Naomi Studtmann, of Haymarket, who started volunteering when she was 16, Harvey’s mission has also become her mission.
“After that first day of being overwhelmed and wanting to leave, I began to fall in love and see the beauty in Haiti and her people,” she says. “Over the next three years I started going more often and staying longer until one day, at the age of 19, I never left!”
After switching to online learning after her freshman year of college, Studtmann graduated from Purdue University with a degree in psychology and in May of 2022, obtained her Master’s in global health from New York University. Today, she is the operations manager of HHA.
At the end of last year, Studtmann returned to the United States, but she, like Harvey, travels to Haiti every one to two months.
“Our Haitian leaders now oversee our various programs,” she says. “There are many organizations working in other countries, but the philosophy of Helping Haitian Angels is the reason I stay. This organization, led by our incredible founder Debbie Harvey, believes in doing right by the Haitian people. We don’t give handouts, we empower.”
Today , HHA supports around 50 children, and 18 of them are in what they call their transitional program for ages18 and up - they're in high school and/or college. Two of those original 35 kids got into medical school and leave this month, which is truly amazing.
“The Haitian people have faced many hardships, but they live life to the fullest,” says Studtmann. “They support and love each other. The sense of community in Haiti is like nothing I’ve ever experienced. These six years have shaped who I am and I’m so grateful to God and to Haiti for changing my life.”
It’s been six years since the Harveys threw that party in their backyard. “About three days after that party, I remember waking up at 3:00 in the morning and telling Bill that this was going to be a lifelong thing because once you start taking care of children, you can't stop,” says Harvey. And through all the tumult over the last few years, they haven’t stopped once.
To find out more, go to www.helpinghaitianangels.org or email Harvey at debbie@hhangels.org. Helping Haitian Angels is always looking for donors and volunteers to support its life-changing mission.
This feature appears in the July 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle. You can find it here online!
