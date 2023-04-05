The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas will hold its 13th Anniversary Gala on Friday, April 28.
The celebration, which begins at 6 p.m., includes a cocktail reception in the Hylton’s Didlake Grand Foyer, dinner on the Merchant Hall stage, an honoree tribute, fundraiser and a live auction.
The evening will conclude with performances by Green Machine’s Green and Gold Soul from George Mason University, as well as a special performance by jazz vocalist Darden Purcell.
Among auction items is a “Green Machine Experience,” which includes a dinner with director Doc Nix, four seats with the Green Machine during a GMU men’s basketball game in the 2023-24 season, a chance to attend another special event with the Green Machine and a Green Machine spirit gear prize pack.
The gala will honor Carlos Castro and the Jacquemin Family Foundation. It will benefit the Hylton Center’s artistic performances, education initiatives, the Veterans and the Arts Initiative and the Hylton’s endowment.
Castro is president, CEO and founder of Todos Supermarkets, which specializes in food and services for Latin American, Caribbean and African communities. After opening his first store in 1990, Castro has expanded to multiple locations in Prince William County, employing hundreds of residents and serving thousands of customers. He received the Prince William Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Charles J. Colgan Jr. Visionary Award, as well as the chamber’s 2023 Community Outreach Award for Todos Supermarkets.
The Jacquemin Family Foundation, led by John and Tracie Jacquemin, has supported charitable causes across Northern Virginia and the greater Washington region since its establishment in 1997. In 2022, the Hylton Performing Arts Center named its large rehearsal hall in the Education and Rehearsal Wing in honor of the foundation.
In addition to their longtime relationship with the Hylton Performing Arts Center, the foundation provides essential support for GMU students, including an education abroad scholarship and a doctoral research fellowship for the Smithsonian-Mason School of Conservation.
The presenting sponsor for the gala is Compton & Duling L.C.
