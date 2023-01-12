The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas plans a number of events as part of its Veterans and the Arts Initiative this winter.
Since 2014, over 11,000 local veterans, servicemembers and military family members have participated in similar events. Additional information and registration can be found on the Hylton Center website.
Veterans Virtual Guitar Workshops, Level I
Tuesdays, Jan. 24-March 28, 7 to 7:50 p.m.
Online via Zoom
Beginners are invited to participate in a 10-week series of virtual lessons with Glen McCarthy, guitar instructor for the Veterans and the Arts Initiative.
Veterans Virtual Guitar Workshops, Level II
Tuesdays, Jan.24-March 28, 8 to 8:50 p.m.
Online via Zoom
Musicians of all skill levels are invited to participate in a 10-week series of virtual lessons.
Songwriting Series for Military Kids
Sundays, Feb. 5-March 12, 1 to 3 p.m.
(Virtual from Feb. 5 to March 5; in person March 12 at at George Mason University’s Fairfax campus)
Students will explore the techniques of recording, producing and performing original music at home in this six-week virtual series designed for military kids and teenagers, and also learn songwriting skills in a collaborative virtual environment.
