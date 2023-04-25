The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas will conclude its 2022–23 season with performances ranging from a CAMMO Voices concert to a Charlie Brown musical.
The center’s arts partners, including Manassas Ballet Theatre and Manassas Symphony Orchestra, and arts affiliates, the Northern Virginia Youth Ballet, Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra and ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre, will also perform in May.
Hylton Presents
CAMMO Voices
Saturday, May 13, 8 p.m.
The Center for American Military Music Opportunities (CAMMO) joins with George Mason University’s Veterans and the Arts Initiative to present a concert that honors service members, their spouses and families.
The emcee will be standup comedian and combat-wounded Army veteran Dewayne White.
The ensemble @Eaze kicks off the evening with unique musical stylings and includes active duty, retired and veteran service members spanning the armed forces. Tommy Stanley, a Navy Veteran and NBC Nashville Star finalist, then will bring his soulful rock voice to the stage.
The celebration continues with the American Military Spouses Choir, comprising military spouses from all branches of the military.
Country singer and songwriter Donnie Isaacs, a combat veteran, follows with his service story told through his music.
Closing the concert is “America’s Got Talent” season 14 top five finalist, Voices of Service. Retired Master Sgt. Caleb Green, retired Staff Sgt. Ron Henry, retired Sgt. Maj. Christal Rheams and retired Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hanna bring their powerful voices and message to this moving vocal performance.
GMU’s Veterans and the Arts Initiative is a sponsor of this performance and is providing free tickets for veterans and service members.
Mason Arts
Mason School of Theater
A Concert Presentation of: “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m.
Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang, played by students of the Mason School of Theater, explore life’s great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes and celebrate the joy of friendship.
Arts Partners and Affiliates
Manassas Symphony Orchestra
Aspirations
Saturday, May 6, 7:30 p.m.
The Manassas Symphony Orchestra closes its season with internationally acclaimed young pianist Alexander Bernstein.
Academy of Russian Ballet and Northern Virginia Youth Ballet
Coppelia
Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
This fun, family-friendly ballet is a case of mistaken identity, magic and compassion.
ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre
School of Rock
Fridays, May 12 and 19, 7 p.m.
Saturdays, May 13 and 20, 7 p.m.
Sundays, May 14 and 21, 3 p.m.
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “School of Rock-The Musical” is a two-hour, two-act show based on the hit movie.
Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra
How to Opera: Overtures, Arias, and Recitatives
Sunday, May 14, 3 p.m.
This concert includes works by Rossini, Verdi, Puccini, Mozart and more.
Manassas Ballet Theatre
Swan Lake
Friday, May 19, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 21, 3 p.m.
Marius Petipa’s timeless classical ballet is set to Tchaikovsky’s stunning score.
Company 360
ACROSS
Sunday, May 28, 2 and 7 p.m.
ACROSS is a full-evening glimpse of our future in shambles, told through a unique blend of contemporary, ballet, tap and musical theater movement.
