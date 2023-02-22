What do you desire most in your work and life?

Our last article considered how we can overcome persistent change and uncertainty, where we are going and how we strive to live out our deepest desires. Often, recurring barriers prevent us from stepping into those expectant views of the future we desire.

What gets in the way while we seek to deliver our best results in key moments? For many of us, time pressures are deep and relentless, yielding a tendency toward overload. We believe our current path is just "the way it is." We say, “Doesn’t everyone work this way?"

How could it be different? We want to go farther, faster, and trust that we can avoid burning out. Yet we find it difficult to prepare well and keep a clear focus when we need it.

We all struggle with time. We long for extra hours in the day, but the painful truth is that most of us live well beyond our means in terms of time. There is no room for error.

How might we shift to approach our days with new vision, more focus and energy? How could we slow down, yet increase productivity?

Time and Overload

This is not simply a matter of time management; those answers likely would not be so elusive. It is essential that we consider how the view of our days, work and commitments often presents a barrier to our view of others -- their needs, and our collaborative work as we seek to perform better, together. Similarly, overload often prevents us from gaining insight into ourselves -- our needs, our strengths, and how to preserve a clear mind and allow for rest. We are helped to understand that this overloaded mindset limits our vision of the future.

We need "margin" -- described by Dr. Richard Swenson as the vital space within our mental, emotional and physical limits where we may restore, renew and grow. If we continue to function and live beyond our limits for too long, he observes that we encounter several undesirable and unhealthy realities:

Our sense of purpose becomes clouded.

As we relate to others, we find that their actions or requests result in our increasing frustration, anxiety, resentment and anger.

As we focus more on how busy we are, our mind accelerates along with our breathing, our heart rate and everything speeds again into our next commitment.

The longer we go beyond our limits, we are more likely to experience other physical and mental health concerns.

Busyness and its Consequences

I confess that I am writing this as a reminder and lesson for myself and trust it will help others. I understand this place all too well.

Years ago, during major projects, my colleagues and I could be consumed for many months or years.

While entering one of these challenges and facing a new opportunity, I sought out people who had been in that role and asked for their advice. When we met again at events, they always asked how I was doing. Then one of them asked again, and I replied as usual, “I’m really busy.” He said, “Jim, you’re always really busy. Every time I ask you that question, you say you’re really busy.”

He got my attention.

Weeks later, this friend had a heart attack. I knew that my choices could not continue without incurring severe cost. My “busyness” was a wall that I seriously needed to bring down. So I sought instead to grow in wisdom, kindness and helping others.

You may have faced similar effects and catalysts.

Creating Margin

How do we establish or restore margin? What lessons could we learn to slow down, calm, regain focus and build more?

I struggled with extended overload during various periods. I found a need to change my thinking about time and have become more aware and intentional in how I invest it. Quiet, even solitude, is especially fruitful to help me regenerate. I silence my phone, and read, pray, review scripture, as well as reflect or meditate in order to discern needed areas.

At first, I was afraid of what I would miss. Yet I added strong moments for my mind to refresh, to maintain lower levels of strain, minimize unnecessary input and focus on things that are my highest priorities. I also hold an expectant perspective. As Dr. Swenson and others point out, I actually realize better productivity and engage more with others.

You might consider you own new possibilities:

What specific areas or activities for you most need re-examining with objective priority?

Where and when could you find bits of time for quiet, even smaller moments to start?

How might you begin or increase listening to calming, peaceful messages?

What are your own best ways to slow down, restore and grow?

If you, like me, have found yourself living and working too close to the edge, you may find ways to reflect and gain a clear perspective. I would like to help during your journey.

We have excellent reasons for a positive view of the future. I look forward to sharing further possibilities in this area in our next article.

May you enjoy new peace in your weeks ahead.

Jim Coltharp is Founder & President of The KeePressingOn Project, a business coaching venture for peak performance, and James Coltharp Policy Solutions for strategy, planning, and excellent execution. He also is an executive coach and effective leader of teams. More related content is available at www.keepressingon.com and www.jcpolicysolutions.com, and you may share thoughts or suggestions at info@KeePressingOn.com.