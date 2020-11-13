Nando's Peri-Peri restaurants are giving away chicken Tuesday, Nov. 17, in an effort "to put the 'united' back in the United States."
“While we are clearly a nation divided, we sincerely hope that American voters can reach across the table and celebrate democracy--and move forward as a nation,” said Sepanta Bagherpour, Chief Brand Officer of Nando’s U.S. operations. “As a first step, come together over a meal and let’s begin to put ‘United’ back in the United States. Nando’s will throw in the chicken.”
Customers who come in between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday will receive a quarter chicken, on the house.
The Nando’s offer is good for dine-in or takeout at all Nando’s restaurants in Virginia and Maryland.
Nando's has 10 restaurants in Northern Virginia, including Ashburn, Springfield, Alexandria, Woodbridge, Gainesville, Reston and several locations in Arlington.
Customers can choose from a chicken leg or chicken breast and the offer is available while supplies last.
During the election cycle, Nando’s put voter registration on its menu. Literally. Customers ordered voter-registration forms directly from the menu at every Nando’s in the US, and took home more than 200,000 registration applications and voter-resource flyers, showing prospective voters how to quickly update their voter-registration status online.
