Loudoun Commission on Women and Girls’ inaugural Girl emPower Summit is free to all young women ages 12-18 and takes place this Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The new initiative is sponsored by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) and features expert-led breakout sessions focused on mental health and wellness, networking, leadership, and entrepreneurship.
“This valuable girl-led virtual event will provide an opportunity for our community’s rising leaders to connect and learn from visionary women in the community,” said Donna E. Oldham, Community Engagement Manager, Americas at AWS. “This Saturday’s attendees are the next generation of founders and CEOs of startups, enterprises, and government agencies, and AWS is honored to support and inspire them toward innovation and big ideas.”
Northern Virginia is home to Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington and Loudoun County’s high concentration of data centers. The cloud platform is dedicated to inspiring and empowering young girls in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and the arts (STEAM) through community investment such as its Girls’ Tech Day program.
The Girl emPower Summit will kick off with a keynote from Maimah Karmo, Founder and CEO of the Tigerlily Foundation. Other speakers include Nicole Lynn Lewis, Founder and CEO of Generation Hope; Chanel Parks, Social Media Editor for Pat McGrath Cosmetics; Ellen Bryan, television talk show host, author, and speaker; Jenni Dakes, Violence Prevention & Outreach Program Manager at Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter; Dr. Yarelis Guzman, MD FAPA, member of the Psych Associates of Maryland; and Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall.
The Girl emPower Summit was conceptualized and organized by Ashburn eighth grader Mahsa Riar. When she’s not in class or volunteering for LCWAG, Riar is running her own business. Limitless Limb LLC creates personalized, creative, and expressive prosthetics for children with limb differences using 3D technology. The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce recognized Riar as its 2019 Saunders Scholar.
“I can’t imagine a more pivotal moment for the Girl emPower Summit,” said Riar. “In addition to typical social and emotional stress, we’re unable to meet up with our friends due to the pandemic. My goal for the summit is to provide some much-needed connection and inspiration.”
The summit’s other sponsors are all women-owned businesses based in Loudoun County. Along with AWS, The Music Loft, Orblynx Academy, Backflow Technology, LLC and ARM Consulting, LLC are supporting the next generation of female entrepreneurs.
Register here: http://bit.ly/GirlEmPower
