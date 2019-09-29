Nashville singer-songwriter Irene Kelley will be performing a bluegrass concert to benefit the Benedictine Sisters of Virginia’s Jubilee Campaign to build a new monastery.
The concert is on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. at Youth for Tomorrow’s Peterson Chapel, 11835 Hazel Circle Drive, Bristow. Parking is free. Purchase tickets at InsideNoVaTix.
“The Benedictine sisters are near and dear to my heart, especially my aunt Sister Andrea Verchuck,” Irene Kelley said. “It's my great honor and delight to be playing a show to honor and support their Jubilee Campaign.”
A nationally known bluegrass singer and songwriter, Kelley has written songs for Alan Jackson, Ricky Skaggs, Loretta Lynn, and Trisha Yearwood to name but a few. Her second album, “Benny’s TV Repair,” was released May 10, 2019 and is the top album for September on the National Bluegrass Survey. Kelley's single, “Thunderbird,” was a No. 1 hit on the Bluegrass Today chart.
The concert is sponsored by Quaker Custom Homes, Saint Benedict Oblates and Complete Landscaping. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Steffany Chaplin at 571-428-2504.
Deeply rooted in the communities of Bristow and Richmond, the Benedictine Sisters have quietly and faithfully served thousands of families and children for 150 years — as educators, Benedictine Sisters of Virginia and through their programs for housing the homeless, literacy, counseling, and pastoral care. The sisters’ current monastery building, built in the 1960s, is no longer a safe place for them to live or to welcome guests from the community.
The infrastructure is failing, and fire safety is a major concern. Visit osbva.org to learn more about the new monastery building project.
