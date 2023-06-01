Giuseppe's in Haymarket is known for its community support, the restaurant was happy to support the area's LGBTQIA+ (the inclusive abbreviation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, asexual, and more) community when it was approached about hosting a drag brunch.
Giuseppe's in Haymarket is known for two things: its homestyle Italian food and its support of the local community.
On an almost weekly basis, it hosts local musicians like Haymarket's Derek Thistle, live comedy shows with local comics like Rahmein Mostafavi (also of Haymarket), and recently a battle of the chefs between Bristow's Cheryl Strzemiensk of Cake is My Friend in Bristow and Paul McHenry of Poppi's Gourmet Hot Sauce in Warrenton.
Hearty Italian classics and unwavering support for the community are two things Giuseppe's is proud to serve.
So it should come as no surprise that the restaurant was happy to support the area's LGBTQIA+ (the inclusive abbreviation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, asexual, and more) community when it was approached about hosting a drag brunch.
“I don’t believe in discrimination of any form. We should include everybody when we do things," said Sal Russo, whose parents opened the restaurant (formerly known as Joe’s Pizza and Subs) over 25 years ago. "I’m just a restaurant owner who decided to give the LGBTQ community a voice.”
While there was an outpouring of support from some members of the community, not everyone was enthused to hear about the drag brunch. Backlash against the restaurant came in the form of criticism on its Facebook page where it had advertised the private, ticketed event being held in their event space. And that's when James Cornwell, co-owner of Iva Bella Salon in Vint Hill and founder of Fauquier Pride and Warrenton Pride stepped in.
Fauquier native James Cornwell is a hair designer, makeup artist, and clothing stylist who has traveled the world to represent major beauty brands and to style the likes of Jessica Alba, Alyssa Milano, Paula Abdul, and America Ferrera. After living in other locales like Capitol Hill and Los Angeles, Cornwell returned to Fauquier and, in conjunction with his sister-in-law, opened Iva Bella. In recent years, Cornwell has also taken on the role of an activist within Fauquier, supporting the LGBTQIA+ community through his nonprofits Fauquier Pride and Warrenton Pride.
Being a proponent of equality isn’t new to Cornwell. He recalls being bullied in middle school for standing up for female classmates. While growing up, he also remembers feeling like he was different as a member of the then largely unrecognized LGBTQIA+ community in Fauquier. Cornwell’s passion for fighting for the rights and acceptance of everyone was what inspired his desire to create both Pride organizations.
“There’s a need for a safe place for people to have communication. There was no Pride page or recognition for people in the community that we even exist. I wanted to do something that, even if it touches one person’s life, makes them feel not afraid or not alone,” Cornwell said.
It’s with that in mind that Cornwell began both Fauquier Pride and Warrenton Pride as a means of providing support and resources to the area’s LQBTQIA+ community. The organizations are still growing and Cornwell says that the response so far has been primarily positive.
While websites are still in the making, Cornwell’s Pride non-profits’ primary online presence exists on Facebook and Instagram. Posts range from advertising Pride events in surrounding areas, sharing educational information, and announcing meetings to spreading messages of equality and support and celebrating individuality.
“It’s about the celebration and truly the acknowledgment and education and advocacy within our community so that we can continue to move forward, share experiences, and help the community as they embrace the movement,” Cornwell said.
Cornwell also notes that there is a growing representation among allies within the community that ranges from individuals expressing support and reaching out for resources to better support their LGBTQIA+ loved ones to businesses that are openly engaging with the community and organizations that are supporting the mission of Fauquier Pride and Warrenton Pride. Cornwell credits several organizations with supporting the organizations, including the PATH Foundation for providing Fauquier Pride with a Better Together contribution, designed for nonprofits to bring the community together through in-person gatherings.
“They’ve been a wealth of information -- they have so many resources and advocacy to help non-profits -- they’ve been hugely supportive.”
Cornwell also points to Sandra Packwood of the boutique-style consignment shop Deja Vu Anew as an ongoing ally and someone who has always made her shop a welcoming space for LGBTQIA+ members of the community. Similarly, Painted Fox owner Vanessa Murphy (known in the community as Murph) has created a LGBTQIA+-friendly space with educational books and other related merchandise. On Old Town Warrenton’s Main Street, the tattoo shop proudly flies a queer flag and Murphy is enthusiastically supportive of Cornwell’s movement.
“James came to our Pride event and was handing out Warrenton Pride stuff. We’ll support him with anything he does,” Murphy said.
The support isn’t a one-way street, either. When Cornwell learned of online backlash against Giuseppi’s, for advertising and hosting the drag brunch, he pledged to help promote the event. It ultimately garnered a packed house with tickets entirely sold-out. The event was so popular that the restaurant held a subsequent drag brunch and has pledged to continue to do so. Cornwell and Russo weren’t previously acquainted prior to the onset of the online incident, but Cornwell has high praise for Russo and Russo is just as avid a proponent of equal rights as Cornwell is.
Cornwell intends to continue forward with his grassroots movement, building his organizations and working with members of the community like Sal Russo and Giuseppe's to promote awareness and garner support. Meanwhile, he’s enthusiastic about the progress of the organizations so far, including an upcoming fall Fauquier Pride fundraising event, a proposed festival in 2024, and the inaugural Pride flag-raising on June 1, with a proclamation from the mayor recognizing Pride month, all supporting the concept of equality and inclusion.
As for Giuseppe’s, Russo appreciated Cornwell’s support which ultimately helped to attract an enthusiastic crowd to the event and says they’ll continue to host drag brunches at the restaurant.
“James said he would support us and make sure that it would be a sold-out event, and it was. It was a great day -- everyone had fun” said Russo.
“I’ve always believed in my heart and my mind that we’re all fighting truly for the same thing -- equality, rights,” Cornwell said. “We shouldn’t be judged by who we love, what we wear, whether we’re a man or a woman, the tone of our skin… it shouldn’t be that hard to be equal.”
###
This feature appears in the June 2023 edition of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. You can pick up copies at these locations and read the entire issue here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.