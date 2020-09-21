Action in Community Through Service of Prince William (ACTS) will be hosting its annual 5K walk/run and fundraising event, IWalk for ACTS from Oct. 3-11 -- with a 2020 twist.
“Covid will not keep this agency or this community down,” said Steve Liga, president and CEO of ACTS.
To help the community stay safe during the pandemic, ACTS will host a virtual event every day from Oct. 3-11. Supporters can walk, run, stroll their neighborhood, kayak, or do any other fun and creative activity in the local community. The goal is to raise awareness and financial resources for ACTS. Participants can stay engaged in a virtual community throughout the event on social media and the IWALK website with live video feeds, photos from around the community, and a few surprises.
“By going virtual this year, instead of saying, ‘I walked for ACTS,’ you can say, ‘I walked, ran, swam, biked, paddled, or jumped rope for ACTS!’” Liga said.
IWalk for ACTS was created 10 years ago by Image Church of Woodbridge. Instead of duplicating ACTS’ efforts with its own services to people in need, Image partnered with ACTS to fundraise and drive awareness for the services ACTS provides.
“When Image Church organized a walk around Dumfries to support ACTS 10 years ago, no one would have dreamed the now annual event would have raised a combined $537,000 in nine years,” Liga said. “We are looking forward to seeing what the 10-year total will be!”
To register for the 2020 IWALK for ACTS or to become a sponsor, visit www.iwalkforacts2020.com.
