A new exhibit, “Up for Interpretation” by local artist John Hartt (or “Jortt”), has opened at the ARTfactory in Manassas.
The artwork will be on display until Sept. 2. In addition, a free reception with the artist is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m.
“Up for Interpretation” is Jortt’s second solo exhibition at the ARTfactory and features a collection of original works. According to a release, Jortt’s work is highly recognizable due to his distinctly vibrant color palette and pop art style and his use of imaginative and familiar characters such as “Balloon Boy.”
Jortt incorporates unusual juxtapositions in his paintings, such as a pickle burping butterflies, and unique personifications, including a family of balloons with distinct personalities and facial expressions. His paintings evoke imagination and curiosity in all viewers.
“Up for Interpretation” prompts the viewer to question what they see in each painting (and the story behind the characters).
The exhibit dovetails with Jortt’s outdoor art exhibit, “Something Wonderful,” at the Harris Pavilion (9201 Center St.) in Manassas, where viewers can use QR codes on each piece of art to share the story they see with the artist. “Something Wonderful” is on display at the Harris Pavilion through Sept. 6.
For the installation of “Something Wonderful”, Jortt created 14 creatures. Each painting is an 8-foot tall character with a different personality and a different story. These characters, whether alien, robot tiki man or something else, are designed to celebrate the diversity of the community and spark conversation.
Hartt has lived and worked in the Manassas area for over two decades and received the 2023 Kathleen Seefeldt Award for Individual Artist. Visitors to Manassas can find Jortt art on T-shirts, stickers and prints. His artwork has also enhanced several school playgrounds in the region, and he has painted murals in locales from Fredericksburg to Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.