I remember the first year it aired. At the time, I didn’t know it was the show’s premiere, or that it was the start of a national holiday tradition. I was a little boy, and I just knew that I wanted to see it.
My parents, who were going out that Saturday just before Christmas in 1964, told my babysitter to make sure I saw the show. It was the NBC version of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” which premiered on the General Electric “Fantasy Hour.”
The show, done in what’s called a stop-motion format, was the familiar story about a reindeer whose nose was so bright that it could serve as a headlight for Santa’s sleigh.
The story, by the way, was written in 1939 as a Christmas promotion for Montgomery Ward, a national department store chain from times past. But that didn’t matter. It was about Rudolph, and the story was perfect for a 6-year-old who was totally enamored with Christmas.
Since that first airing, NBC has shown “Rudolph” annually for 58 years, joined by many other TV and movie Christmas treasures on other networks.
In fact, no holiday prompts as many TV specials, special-themed episodes of popular shows or movies as Christmas. No sitcom can run long without a Christmas episode, and all those TV specials done way back when, just like “Rudolph,” keep running year after year.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” debuted in 1965 and, like “Rudolph,” is still shown without fail each year. It’s a wonderful production. The same is true for “Frosty the Snowman,” complete with the voices of Jimmy Durante and Fred Astaire.
When it comes to movies, Christmas has been a theme no producer seems able to resist. Alas, some are distinctly forgettable. Thing is, they’re so bad you can’t.
For instance, does anyone out there remember “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians”? It came out at Christmastime. I do and must admit that in 1965 I went to see it.
Fortunately, though, most films have done better. Perhaps my favorite is Jimmy Stewart’s 1946 classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Sure, it’s sappy and melodramatic – with Mr. Potter, Zu Zu and her petals and, of course, the angel-to-be, Clarence. But it’s still one of my favorites.
It was also, according to the star of the movie, one of his favorite films, too. The movie wasn’t popular at first – perhaps the public was still a bit too dazed by World War II – but it’s now rated by the American Film Institute as among the top 100 American films.
And it seems everyone, in every medium, does their version of “A Christmas Carol.” The Charles Dickens classic about Scrooge and his three ghosts was perhaps the first modern Christmas story.
In the early to mid-19th century, Christmas had fallen out of favor, but Dickens’ story, first published in newspapers in 1843, has been given credit for turning the holiday into the modern-day celebration we know so well.
“A Christmas Carol” has prompted numerous motion pictures, several stage plays and a host of TV specials. And, in some strange twists that can happen only on television, even cartoon characters such as Donald Duck, Mr. Magoo and Fred Flintstone have all taken on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.
You might think that with the hundreds of TV episodes, the specials that come back year after year and the long list of movies, perhaps Christmas as a theme for modern media is nearly exhausted. But thank goodness, I don’t see any indication of that so far, and that suits me just fine. Hollywood seems to enjoy Christmas as much as I do.
My only request is that they keep showing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Christmas isn’t complete without it.
David Kerr is a Stafford resident and an adjunct professor of political science at VCU. He worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.