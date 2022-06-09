The Workhouse Arts Foundation Inc. will hold an opening reception on Saturday, June 11, for its “Kissed by a Muse” exhibit, featuring Virginia-based artists John Hartt and Cheryl Neway.
The event will be from 5 until 9 p.m. in the Workhouse’s McGuireWoods Gallery and will feature music by DJ Infindel.
The exhibit features artwork that celebrates the main themes and draws inspiration from “Xanadu” (based on the Universal film, music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar), including contemporary costuming, fanciful paintings of enigmatic characters and bright discothèque colors. “Xanadu” is currently being presented at the Workhouse.
Hartt is a painter who says he has a simple goal: He wants his art to make people smile. His oddball style can be described as a mix of lowbrow art, pop surrealism and cartoonism painted with hyper-intense colors and humorous undertones. He can be found painting at his studio at Creative Brush in Manassas and around the DMV area painting murals.
Neway, owner of Perfect Mistakes, is a batik artist, designer, seamstress and mixed media artist. She experiments with different techniques in natural to commercial grade dyeing. She up-cycles used clothes, transforming them into something new. She also works with new fabric as a blank canvas and transforms it through her different resist methods and dyeing processes.
“The themes of ‘Xanadu’ are simple and universal: love, creativity and, most importantly, roller disco,” said Liz Colandene, performing arts coordinator at Workhouse Arts Center. “Neway and Hartt are celebrating these themes in their exhibition… As an arts center, it’s important that we are collaborating between art forms.”
