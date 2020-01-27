The National Portrait Gallery will display a silver gelatin print photograph of Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant until further notice.
The portrait, by artist Rick Chapman, was created in 2007 and gifted to the Smithsonian Institution gallery by the artist and ESPN.
Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine killed in a Sunday helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
The National Portrait Gallery biography calls Bryant "the next NBA superstar after Michael Jordan: a five-time NBA champion; the league MVP in 2008; and a sixteen-time All-Star—he once scored eighty-one points in a game."
The biography notes Bryant had been charged with sexual assault in Colorado (2003–4); but the suit was later dropped and "a settlement was reached with the complainant."
