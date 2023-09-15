Legos aren’t just for kids anymore.
Companies have been using the Lego Serious Play methodology in recent years to bolster creative thinking, communication and problem solving skills among their team members. And facilitator Loretta Veney has observed that playing with LEGO bricks can also help caregivers connect meaningfully with their loved ones with dementia.
Veney visited Tribute at the Glen in Woodbridge last month to present a special workshop for residents and their families. Veney became a caregiver to her own mother, Doris, after her dementia diagnosis and was inspired by the love and connection she and her mom had shared for LEGO bricks since her childhood.
Veney said she noticed that her mother would light up and instantly click the bricks together when they were brought out. LEGO became their primary connection and a way to engage.
Veney has given more than 300 presentations and keynote addresses about her caregiver experience since 2013 and retired from her career in 2021 to focus on inspirational speaking. She has written two books: “Being My Mom’s Mom” and “Refreshment for the Caregiver’s Spirit.”
“When my mom got her diagnosis, I promised her that every day we’d find joy,” Veney said. “I want to help other people experience joy every day as well.”
Michelle Mindock, Tribute’s community relations director and a certified dementia practitioner, said she was thrilled to bring Veney to the community for the workshop. “I know how important it is for caregivers to find ways to connect with their loved ones dealing with this disease.”
Several families participated in the workshop with their loved ones who live at Tribute at The Glen. Jean Samson, whose mother, Teri, is living with dementia, said her mother can manipulate the larger LEGOs to build, so it’s been a good tool for her. “And anytime she can be around the grandchildren is a good time,” Samson said.
